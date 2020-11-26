New Redmi Note 9: the brand renews its note range with 5G, 6,000 mAh and a camera of up to 108 Mpx

Today Xiaomi through an official presentation has launched three new terminals, the Redmi Note 9 4G, Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G thus completing the already large family of smartphones. Xiaomi already sells them in Spain, but with another name, so it is not expected that they will all be launched on the Spanish market, we will explain it to you below.

We already had almost all of them in Spain, but with another name

We start with the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, which is basically the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, but with a change in its main camera. Next, we have the Redmi Note 9 4G which is the POCO M3, and finally we find the Redmi Note 9 5G, this is the only one that can be considered unpublished in the series.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

We are facing a complete device, it has a processor that is compatible with 5G networks, a screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Where it really changes is in its cameras, with a large main sensor. Xiaomi has included one of the sensors that we already know from Samsung from 108 MP. This does not mean that the same photographic quality as a high-end, but in its range it could be a benchmark.

Its price in China will be about 200 euros / dollars to change.

Redmi Note 9 4G

In the most basic variant, the one equivalent to the Poco M3, It has a 6.5-inch screen, Snapdragon 662 processor and a 6,000 mAh battery.

Its base price will be 127.7 euros to change (999 yuan) in the 128GB model with 4GB of RAM.

Redmi Note 9 5G

The only terminal that is really a novelty is this Redmi Note 9 5G, and it could be released to the market international As the Redmi Note 9T. This device has a display 6.53-inch FullHD +, bet on the MediaTek Dimensity 800U, with 6 or 8 GB of RAM combined with 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

Its battery is also a novelty, since it amounts to 5,000 mAh with 22.5W fast charge. It has three rear cameras, with a 48-megapixel main sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. In addition, it has 5G, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1.

East Redmi Note 9 5G will have a base price of 166 euros at the exchange rate (1,299 yuan) for the version of 6/128 GB.

