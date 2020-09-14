New renders show what Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro will look like

There is less left for the iPhone 12 to be official. Even if should have been presented, in a world without pandemics or Covid-19, last day 8, It will not be until the end of this month or the beginning of October when those from Cupertino officially show them to the world, so that we already know all the details and news. But until that time comes, nothing like some good renders to keep us up to date on everything.

Concept design of the new iPhone 12 Pro. @apple_insider

And if there is one aspect that seems to be one hundred percent confirmed, it is the design, which will go back to the past to remember the iPhone 4, 4s, 5 and 5s that hit the market between 2010 and 2013, with those straight edges and that years later, in 2018, they recovered the iPad Pro. So with all that Rosary of information that has reached the market, some 3D modeling handymen have launched themselves to design some renderings that try to put face and eyes to the iPhone 12 Pro that will go on sale this year.

Triple camera and, LiDAR sensor?

If you look at the images that have appeared leaked in the last hours, we are looking at concept designs that convey quite coherently how these could come to be seen iPhone 12 Pro, which will be the ones that equip the triple camera, as in the case of last year’s iPhone 11 Pro but with a substantial change: the presence of the famous LiDAR sensor, the one that this year’s iPad Pro equips and that allow you to carry out professional tasks for augmented reality, etc.

Concept design of the new iPhone 12 Pro. @apple_insider

It would be a much more complete solution than the ToF (time of fly) that many Android devices equip to improve the results of photographs and portraits that use the bokeh effect. This time it remains to be seen if the LiDAR sensor in iPhone will have an identical functionality to that of the iPad Pro or, for its part, from Apple they have preferred to cut benefits to adapt them to the use that we are going to give it with our smartphone.

Concept design of the new iPhone 12 Pro. @apple_insider

Yes, What there is no doubt is that we are facing the first generation of Apple phones that will reach the market with 5G connectivity. Possibly the standard in both models, the famous Sub-6, although in the case of the IPhone 12 Pro Max the thing is completed with other standards that will be especially useful, especially in the US, South Korea and Japan, which is where the new data networks will support those kinds of “millimeter wave” connections.

