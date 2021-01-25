New research explains the success of some social movements

- Advertisement -

Who said protesting is useless? One study analyzed social movements struggling with issues like racism or climate change – which are seeing more and more advocates lately – to try to understand what drives people to support them.

The most effective campaigns start small and they transform local connections into larger networks through organization and social influence. “Social movements advance when people act collectively by rising up in solidarity with a shared purpose to address injustice and inequality“the researchers wrote in their paper, published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology.

Often, in fact, we only become aware of these movements when their work is nearing completion, when the rumors that they are clamoring for social justice they reach their peak and the movement has now spread like wildfire. Over the past few years, historians, sociologists, anthropologists and political scientists have all focused on what makes social movements successful; while this new analysis has studied consumer behavior to understand why some movements take off and why others disappear.

Expert analysis found that successful movements are able to connect people with the cause, assembling a network to expand their reach. Looking at consumer behavior, the authors also noted how movements should find the right balance with their emotional message, as this helps those who simply observe to get on board.

For some, anger at injustice is enough, while others need to listen messages of hope and progress to overcome existential fear that they might try when faced with a “too big” problem, such as climate change. Of course, change doesn’t come overnight, and this could demotivate supporters.

“It’s easy to feel unmotivated by lack of progress or slow progress“said research author Gia Nardini of the University of Denver.”I think it is important to recognize the length of the process or even how arduous it can beSuccessful movements, therefore, are not those that promise instant change, but those who motivate people by putting pressure on social spheres of society rather than attacking the government.