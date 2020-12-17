New restrictions to be introduced before the end of the year, 484 new cases of the disease confirmed

- Advertisement -

A decision on the new restrictions proposed by NPHET will be made next Tuesday

New restrictions will be introduced before the end of the year, says Taoiseach Michéal Martin.

The new restrictions proposed by NPHET will be decided next Tuesday, but the Taoiseach has indicated that stricter restrictions would be introduced before the end of the year.

484 new cases of the disease were announced by the Department of Health this afternoon and three others infected with the disease have died.

The restrictions will not detract from the Christmas period and are expected to take effect on 31 December.

The recommendations made by NPHET include an earlier end to the freedom of travel for people from tomorrow until 6 January and the imposition of stricter restrictions on the hospitality sector. They are also proposing that only one other family should be allowed to visit the house.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said there had been reports of severe outbreaks of the disease in workplaces and as a result of social events, Christmas parties and funerals.

If people did not limit the number of contacts they have, the number of cases in January would rise dramatically, the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals would rise significantly and people’s lives would be endangered, Dr Holohan said.

“The virus is spreading rapidly throughout the country, across all age groups,” he said.

In an interview with RTÉ, the Taoiseach said he was “concerned” about the rise in the number of cases. There have been an average of 400 cases per day over the last five days.

The reproductive rate of the disease is now between 1.1 and 1.3. It was close to 1 six weeks ago. The Health Minister said the number of cases could rise “rapidly” if the rate is above 1.2.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned people that the spread of the disease is deteriorating.

There were clear signs that he said things were getting worse. The rate of the disease, the number of daily cases of Covid-19 and the percentage of people who test positive for the disease have risen, he said.

Dr Holohan said the disease could get out of control very easily especially with young and old mingling together at Christmas time.

He urged people to adhere to public health advice and limit the number of contacts they have.

Health Service Executive Chief Executive Paul Reid said earlier today that people would be risking their families’ lives over Christmas if they were not careful this weekend.

Of the 484 cases announced today, Cork involved 32 cases in Donegal and 25 in Kerry.

There were 17 cases in county Meath, 11 cases in Waterford, ten cases in Mayo and eight cases in Galway.

There were 150 new cases in Dublin.

There are 207 Covid-19 patients in the hospitals and 30 of them in the intensive care unit.

The fortnightly rate of the Covid-19 in the state has now gone above 90 again. The rate is now 94.2 cases per 100,000.

The current rate is 247 in Donegal, 113 in Mayo, 79 in Waterford and 70 in Meath. The rate in Kerry has gone up to 58 from 42 in one day, 50 in Galway, and 34 in Cork.

A further 12 people have been confirmed to have died from the north today due to the virus – that’s 1,154 killed so far. Over 60,000 people in the north have now contracted the disease and a further 656 cases have been added to that number today.

460 patients are hospitalized with the disease, 32 of whom are in intensive care and 26 are ventilators. The hospitals are overcrowded and the Executive has met to discuss the latest crisis and the prospect of another severe lockout for the northeast after Christmas.

3,295 people have died in Ireland to date as a result of the pandemic, 2,143 people south of the border and 1,154 people north of it.

137,965 cases have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 77,678 cases in the south and 60,287 in the north.