New rumor indicates that Samsung could launch the Galaxy Note 21 before its predecessor

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Until now, the Galaxy Note series has been much commented on due to the fact that the Korean company could eliminate it from its options. However, a new rumor notes that Samsung would launch the Galaxy Note 21 in June 2021, even earlier than its predecessor.

This information comes from the hand of the leakers Chun (@ chunvn8888) and Tron (@cozyplanes), who have said that the Galaxy Note 21 is in development and that it could become the first Samsung mobile device to use the camera under the screen.

“… And for the last time, I have confirmed from three sources that the Note 21 (tentative name) is in the early stages of development. Wait for reliable sources of information that you probably know will confirm this fact shortly “, were the words of @cozyplanes.

“Confirmed: as @cozyplanes said before, Note21 is now in development,” @ chunvn8888 expressed.

Similarly, rumors indicate that Samsung would present a single Note model and not two as usual, that is, we will not see an ultra design.

Galaxy Fold 3 as an alternative to the Galaxy Note

According to speculation, the Galaxy Fold 3 could become the phone to end the Galaxy Note series. This will come with an S-Pen support and thanks to its ability to fold it can fulfill the same function as a Note.

Likewise, it has been said that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will also come with a stylus. One more reason to believe that the Korean company intends to eliminate the Note.

Despite these rumors, it has also been reported that the Galaxy Note have not had a decline in sales and that they continue to be highly requested by the community. So why remove them?

However, what has been said here is based on mere speculation, so we must wait until the middle of next year to verify the accuracy of the information.

