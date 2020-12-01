New rumor says Qualcomm could announce Snapdragon 888

Until recently it was speculated that the new generation of Qualcomm processors would be known under the name Snapdragon 875, the replacement chip for the Snapdragon 865 Plus.

However, a new rumor indicates that Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. will present us at the “Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020” event on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

What can we expect from this new processor?

Being a new model, the chip is expected to exceed the eight Qualcomm Kryo 585 Prime cores in the Snapdragon 865 plus. Which translates to more speed.

Similarly, we expect improvements in the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), which would allow computers where greater rendering capacity is installed, it should exceed the 144 images per second offered by the previous generation.

In terms of connectivity, a device capable of exceeding speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps in WiFi networks, a particularity of the Snapdragon 865 Plus. Logically with capacity for WiFi and Bluetooth networks.

Basically, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 is expected to improve each of the factors mentioned above, so that they can be reflected in smartphones with better cameras, and greater capacity to execute processes without consuming so many resources of the processor and other components of the smartphone, such as RAM, for example. Qualcomm’s news section reads the following:

“Join the live streams to hear Qualcomm executives and leaders from across the mobile industry share the latest on how Qualcomm Snapdragon premium-level mobile platforms have redefined mobile connectivity, gaming, artificial intelligence, computing and more. They will also share news on the company’s latest flagship Snapdragon 5G mobile platform. “

Until now, we have little information about it. However, the wait to validate this information is short, since the event is scheduled for this December 1. After the transmission of Qualcomm we will be informing about the news that we present in the “Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020”. So stay tuned.

.