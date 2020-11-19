New rumor says Samsung is developing a Galaxy Z Flip Lite

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, has said that Samsung is working on a “Lite” variant of the Galaxy Z Flip. This would be a version of the Galaxy Z Flip model that is not yet on the market.

We don’t hear about Z Fold Lite anymore but we are hearing about Z Flip Lite with UTG… – Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 18, 2020

Young, in response to one of his followers commented that “we no longer hear about Z Fold Lite, but we are hearing about Z Flip Lite with UTG”, those were his words. In other words, Samsung will include flexible glass on the screens of these devices, which is why it is speculated that these could be cheaper than the previous generation. While it is known, the prices of folding are relatively high.

Similarly, it is rumored that the Korean company is studying different possibilities that allow it to reduce the costs of these. Do you think I can? Can you imagine with a folding at a much more accessible price? If you think this is positive, then you have to bet that the rumors are true.

Remember that folding mobiles are inspired by old phones, models from more than a decade ago, but now they have been renewed and include the latest technology. In addition to offering us the advantage of being able to convert a smartphone, it is a kind of tablet. Samsung is one of the companies that is promoting the development of these.

But what can the future Galaxy Z Flip Lite offer us?

As we already mentioned, what has been said here is mere speculation. The original model of the Galaxy Z Flip has not yet been released, therefore we do not know for sure what the specifications of this really are.

For now, the information that has reached us is that the original version, that is, the Galaxy Z Flip, will have an Ultra Thin Glass (UTG-9) glass screen and larger than its previous version. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor.

Similarly, it is likely to include 5G technology, 256 GB of internal memory and 8 GB of RAM, and a powerful photographic section composed of a 12-megapixel dual camera on both lenses.

Information that has not yet been confirmed. So far, it is assumed that we can do this by the middle of the year.

.