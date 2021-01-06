New Samsung TVs include solar-powered remote control

- Advertisement -

At the “the First Look” event, Samsung’s first call for 2021, the company presented us with magnificent Neo QLED televisions. Screens, in 4k and 8k, equipped with the best technologies. These kits include a remote control that can be recharge with solar energy.

The “SolarCell Remote” devices – remote control of solar cells – can be “recharged with interior light, exterior light” or via USB. A unique feature of Samsung’s new Neo QLED TVs. Indeed, the South Korean giant would contribute its grain of sand to contribute to the sustainability of the planet and will reach zero carbon by 2030.

Samsung made Neo QLED TV remote with “recyclable bottle plastics”

Samsung made the casing of these devices from “recyclable bottle plastics, including 24% recycled content.” Particularity that makes these devices friendly to our planet.

These remote controls, being able to be charged with solar energy, would avoid the use of AAA batteries and therefore the “waste of 99 million” of them “for seven years.” This not only reduces the carbon footprint, but also allows consumers to save on batteries. We help the planet by spending less. Sounds good right?

The company won’t just build eco-friendly remotes. He will bring this idea to his entire TV line through his “Going Green” project. How will do? It seems that it will be based on long-term sustainability programs.

Among them, it stands out “reducing the carbon footprint and improving energy efficiency”. As well as the idea of ​​bringing sustainable design packaging to Neo QLED 2021 TVs. An action that will allow it to “recycle up to 200,000 tons of corrugated cardboard boxes every year”.

So far, Samsung’s idea of ​​making a remote control out of recyclable material that can also be recharged with solar energy has been very successful. We hope other tech companies will follow suit, find a balance, and avoid damaging the environment as much as possible.

