New series and movies coming to Disney + in December 2020

By Brian Adam
New Series And Movies Coming To Disney + In December

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

December is about to be released and it is, almost by definition, one of the most important months of the year for Disney. In the end It is a platform that is defined as familiar, and if there are dates in which that idea is exploited to the maximum, that is right now. So the Americans are going to put in our hands an arsenal of premieres, many focused on these festivities, but others taking advantage of the fact that they have not been able to reach theaters. Of course, we must not forget all the history that they already have within the app itself, from many years ago, and that is enough to feed the Christmases of the next three decades.

The most important thing coming to Disney + in December is undoubtedly “Soul”, the film that Pixar planned to release in theaters last summer And because of the pandemic, its premiere was paralyzed sine die. From the company, far from trying to repeat the experience of “Mulan” and its Premium payment, they have preferred to offer it at no additional cost to all subscribers as of December 25, at which time we will be able to see how this story of souls that reminds us (a bit) of the wonderful “Inside Out”.

Precisely “Mulan” also comes to Disney + permanently and available to all users, whether or not they paid that preferential access to see it during the premiere last September. The adaptation of the animated film from the 90s will become part of the wardrobe of a Disney + that looks with some fear at the premiere of the last episode of “The Mandalorian” this month, which closes a second season that we will see see how it concludes.

If you want to experience a Disney Christmas, which we have all been enjoying for more than 40 years with those famous special programs that Walt himself starred in (they arrived in Spain very late), here We leave you a video that summarizes what is the content offer with those who want the spirit of Christmas to invade us.

These are the premieres and new arrivals of Disney + during the month of December 2020:

Films

December 4th

  • Sponsors
  • Mulan
  • Ice Age: A Mammoth-sized Christmas
  • A place to dream

December 11

  • Safety

Dec. 18

  • A monster comes to see me
  • Catch the flag
  • The adventures of Tadeo Jones
  • The great showman
  • Eragon

December 25th

  • Epic
  • Soul
  • Burrow

Series and documentaries

December 11

  • High School Musical: The Special Holiday Musical

November 18th

  • In tips
  • The Simpsons (S31)
  • The Mandalorian (season finale)
