New series and movies coming to HBO in December 2020

By Brian Adam
The month of December will not be one of the most premieres of HBO in our country, especially when we come to enjoy one...
The month of December will not be one of the most premieres of HBO in our country, especially when we come to enjoy one of the best fictions that 2020 is going to leave us as is “Patria”, the adaptation of the homonymous novel by Fernando Aramburu about the years of harshest murders and violence of the terrorist gang ETA. So everything that may come next might even seem small to us. Still, there are very remarkable things like the return of ‘Euphoria’ with the first of the two special episodes and the new Steven Soderbergh film, which arrives as an HBO original, as well as dozens of licensed films to enjoy this Christmas.

Among other of his novelties featured, we find new series such as «The state against Pablo Ibar, a documentary series that follows in detail the quarter century of judicial processes in the case of Pablo Ibar, the Spaniard convicted of triple homicide in Florida. More than two thousand hours of filming during six years with privileged access to the pelotari’s legal team. The case was the first murder recorded through a domestic security camera, being one of the most discussed in the United States and especially in Florida, where they took place. The case was reopened in 2016 because there was a lack of evidence against it, and the documentary series offers the point of view of all those involved.

Next, we leave you all the names of the premieres of series and movies that you can enjoy on HBO Spain during the month of November 2020.

Series

December 4th

  • The state against Pablo Ibar

December 7th

  • Euphoria: Striped are not eternal – Special Chapter

December 11

  • Adult Material

December 23th

  • Two Weeks to Live

December 23th

  • A real dream

Films

December 1st

  • Shame
  • 17 again
  • Adaptation. The Orchid Thief
  • Match point
  • American Ultra
  • Manuale D’amore
  • Lucy
  • The merchant of Venice
  • 47 Meters
  • Pagafantas
  • No Controls
  • Yesterday Never Ends
  • Learning to drive
  • Before midnight
  • Bon Appetit
  • Borg / Mcenroe
  • Carmina And Amen
  • Cash
  • Chloe
  • Byzantium
  • Kursk
  • Tomorrow Everything Starts
  • The Dressmaker
  • The Fifth Estate
  • A love of height
  • The Irish
  • One More Hour In The Canary Islands
  • Immortals
  • The karate kid
  • Marshes
  • John rambo
  • Adele And The Mystery Of The Mummy
  • Love happens
  • Nowhere boy
  • Samba
  • Northern Lights
  • I give you my eyes
  • Crossroad
  • One Shot High

December 4th

  • Alexander the Great
  • The Devil Wears Prada
  • The Sleeping Voice
  • Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter
  • Love dangerously
  • I give them a year
  • The Gorge Guide (Pathfinder)
  • Fourth Floor

December 7th

  • Everything else

December 8

  • Love Dogs

December 10

  • The Dark
  • Let them talk

December 11

  • Anacleto: Secret Agent
  • Damn Neighbors
  • Like crazy
  • Another Earth
  • Elf
  • Stoker
  • Await Further Instructions
  • December 13th
  • Asterix And Obelix Against Caesar
  • Asterix And Obelix: Mission Cleopatra
  • Asterix And Obelix: In Her Majesty’s Service
  • Asterix At The Olympics

December 15

  • I, Daniel Blake
  • Stefan Zweig: Goodbye Europe
  • Colossal
  • Pear Cake with Lavender
  • In the milky way

Dec. 18

  • The Grand Budapest Hotel
  • The Theory of Everything
  • Chronicle
  • What to expect when you’re expecting
  • Mad world

December 20th

  • K-19: The Widowmaker

December 25th

  • Wanderlust

December 27

  • Northmen: the Vikings

December 30

  • Target: London

 

