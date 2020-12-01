New series and movies coming to HBO in December 2020

The month of December will not be one of the most premieres of HBO in our country, especially when we come to enjoy one of the best fictions that 2020 is going to leave us as is “Patria”, the adaptation of the homonymous novel by Fernando Aramburu about the years of harshest murders and violence of the terrorist gang ETA. So everything that may come next might even seem small to us. Still, there are very remarkable things like the return of ‘Euphoria’ with the first of the two special episodes and the new Steven Soderbergh film, which arrives as an HBO original, as well as dozens of licensed films to enjoy this Christmas.

Among other of his novelties featured, we find new series such as «The state against Pablo Ibar, a documentary series that follows in detail the quarter century of judicial processes in the case of Pablo Ibar, the Spaniard convicted of triple homicide in Florida. More than two thousand hours of filming during six years with privileged access to the pelotari’s legal team. The case was the first murder recorded through a domestic security camera, being one of the most discussed in the United States and especially in Florida, where they took place. The case was reopened in 2016 because there was a lack of evidence against it, and the documentary series offers the point of view of all those involved.

Next, we leave you all the names of the premieres of series and movies that you can enjoy on HBO Spain during the month of November 2020.

Series

December 4th

The state against Pablo Ibar

December 7th

Euphoria: Striped are not eternal – Special Chapter

December 11

Adult Material

December 23th

Two Weeks to Live

December 23th

A real dream

Films

December 1st

Shame

17 again

Adaptation. The Orchid Thief

Match point

American Ultra

Manuale D’amore

Lucy

The merchant of Venice

47 Meters

Pagafantas

No Controls

Yesterday Never Ends

Learning to drive

Before midnight

Bon Appetit

Borg / Mcenroe

Carmina And Amen

Cash

Chloe

Byzantium

Kursk

Tomorrow Everything Starts

The Dressmaker

The Fifth Estate

A love of height

The Irish

One More Hour In The Canary Islands

Immortals

The karate kid

Marshes

John rambo

Adele And The Mystery Of The Mummy

Love happens

Nowhere boy

Samba

Northern Lights

I give you my eyes

Crossroad

One Shot High

December 4th

Alexander the Great

The Devil Wears Prada

The Sleeping Voice

Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter

Love dangerously

I give them a year

The Gorge Guide (Pathfinder)

Fourth Floor

December 7th

Everything else

December 8

Love Dogs

December 10

The Dark

Let them talk

December 11

Anacleto: Secret Agent

Damn Neighbors

Like crazy

Another Earth

Elf

Stoker

Await Further Instructions

December 13th

Asterix And Obelix Against Caesar

Asterix And Obelix: Mission Cleopatra

Asterix And Obelix: In Her Majesty’s Service

Asterix At The Olympics

December 15

I, Daniel Blake

Stefan Zweig: Goodbye Europe

Colossal

Pear Cake with Lavender

In the milky way

Dec. 18

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Theory of Everything

Chronicle

What to expect when you’re expecting

Mad world

December 20th

K-19: The Widowmaker

December 25th

Wanderlust

December 27

Northmen: the Vikings

December 30