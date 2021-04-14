New series and movies coming to HBO Spain in April 2021

- Advertisement -

After the storm caused in March by the Snyder’s Cut from “Justice League” comes calm to the platform, although for a few days, since April will be a month of really interesting premieres. Keep in mind that HBO It is not Netflix and, although the pace of releases is not so frantic, they do maintain a level of quality a little higher. Let’s say that for Americans, less is more.

Within that battery of novelties, we have one that stands out above the others, such as the fourth season of “The Maid’s Tale”, which we will have to wait until the 29th to enjoy it. Of course, everything indicates that we are facing the most vindictive battery of chapters of all that we have enjoyed so far, which is saying enough of a fiction that has marked since its premiere in 2017.

In addition to that return, we will have another important one such as “The Nevers”, with a Joss Whedon (“The Avengers”) who is supposedly at the forefront of a series that takes us to Victorian London where one fine day, a series of women wake up with powers that give them the ability to “change reality.” Mystery, science fiction and suspense for a production that promises to be one of the most outstanding in the coming months.

There will also be more Vikings, the third season of “Manifest” and its mystery about the lost passengers of a flight that returns several years later and classic films from the history of cinema. Below you have the rest of Premieres that we can see on the platform in April 2021:

Series

April 1st

Vikings (T6)

April 2

Manifest (T3)

April 4

Pray, obey, kill

April 8

Exterminate all the savages

April 12th

The Nevers

April 18th

Welcome to Utmark

April 19th

Mare of Eastown

April 20th

The Godfather of Harlem (S2)

April 24

A Black Lady Sketch Show (T2)

April 29

The Handmaid’s Tale (T4)

Films

April 1st

Warren File: The Conjuring

The Warren File: The Enfield Case

Green Lantern

Troy

The Tourist

April 2

Saving Private Ryan

Escape plan

April 9th

The proclamation

Silvio (and the others)

An ocean between us

April 10th

Light of my life

April 16th

Flashdance

Cloverfield

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Escobar: Paradise Lost

The dancer

Queen victoria

April 23rd

The endless story

Eternite

April 30th

The House of Spirits

Captain Koblic

Documentaries

April 14th

Our Towns

HBO Kids

April 1st

Peppa Pig (S6)

April 2

Megamind

Robinson. A tropical adventure

April 9th

Doraemon and the kingdom of Kibo

Whoops, where’s Noah?

April 13th

Detective Pikachu

April 23rd

LEGO DC Shazam !: Magic and Monsters

Justice League in Action S1

April 30th

Trolls

The seventh dwarf

