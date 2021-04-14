New series and movies coming to HBO Spain in April 2021

After the storm caused in March by the Snyder’s Cut from “Justice League” comes calm to the platform, although for a few days, since April will be a month of really interesting premieres. Keep in mind that HBO It is not Netflix and, although the pace of releases is not so frantic, they do maintain a level of quality a little higher. Let’s say that for Americans, less is more.
Within that battery of novelties, we have one that stands out above the others, such as the fourth season of “The Maid’s Tale”, which we will have to wait until the 29th to enjoy it. Of course, everything indicates that we are facing the most vindictive battery of chapters of all that we have enjoyed so far, which is saying enough of a fiction that has marked since its premiere in 2017.
In addition to that return, we will have another important one such as “The Nevers”, with a Joss Whedon (“The Avengers”) who is supposedly at the forefront of a series that takes us to Victorian London where one fine day, a series of women wake up with powers that give them the ability to “change reality.” Mystery, science fiction and suspense for a production that promises to be one of the most outstanding in the coming months.
There will also be more Vikings, the third season of “Manifest” and its mystery about the lost passengers of a flight that returns several years later and classic films from the history of cinema. Below you have the rest of Premieres that we can see on the platform in April 2021:
Series
April 1st
- Vikings (T6)
April 2
- Manifest (T3)
April 4
- Pray, obey, kill
April 8
- Exterminate all the savages
April 12th
- The Nevers
April 18th
- Welcome to Utmark
April 19th
- Mare of Eastown
April 20th
- The Godfather of Harlem (S2)
April 24
- A Black Lady Sketch Show (T2)
April 29
- The Handmaid’s Tale (T4)
Films
April 1st
- Warren File: The Conjuring
- The Warren File: The Enfield Case
- Green Lantern
- Troy
- The Tourist
April 2
- Saving Private Ryan
- Escape plan
April 9th
- The proclamation
- Silvio (and the others)
- An ocean between us
April 10th
- Light of my life
April 16th
- Flashdance
- Cloverfield
- The Picture of Dorian Gray
- Escobar: Paradise Lost
- The dancer
- Queen victoria
April 23rd
- The endless story
- Eternite
April 30th
- The House of Spirits
- Captain Koblic
Documentaries
April 14th
- Our Towns
HBO Kids
April 1st
- Peppa Pig (S6)
April 2
- Megamind
- Robinson. A tropical adventure
April 9th
- Doraemon and the kingdom of Kibo
- Whoops, where’s Noah?
April 13th
- Detective Pikachu
April 23rd
- LEGO DC Shazam !: Magic and Monsters
- Justice League in Action S1
April 30th
- Trolls
- The seventh dwarf
