web
Editor's PickEntertainment

New series and movies coming to HBO Spain in April 2021

New series and movies coming to HBO Spain in April 2021
new series and movies coming to hbo spain in april

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

After the storm caused in March by the Snyder’s Cut from “Justice League” comes calm to the platform, although for a few days, since April will be a month of really interesting premieres. Keep in mind that HBO It is not Netflix and, although the pace of releases is not so frantic, they do maintain a level of quality a little higher. Let’s say that for Americans, less is more.

Within that battery of novelties, we have one that stands out above the others, such as the fourth season of “The Maid’s Tale”, which we will have to wait until the 29th to enjoy it. Of course, everything indicates that we are facing the most vindictive battery of chapters of all that we have enjoyed so far, which is saying enough of a fiction that has marked since its premiere in 2017.

In addition to that return, we will have another important one such as “The Nevers”, with a Joss Whedon (“The Avengers”) who is supposedly at the forefront of a series that takes us to Victorian London where one fine day, a series of women wake up with powers that give them the ability to “change reality.” Mystery, science fiction and suspense for a production that promises to be one of the most outstanding in the coming months.

There will also be more Vikings, the third season of “Manifest” and its mystery about the lost passengers of a flight that returns several years later and classic films from the history of cinema. Below you have the rest of Premieres that we can see on the platform in April 2021:

Series

April 1st

  • Vikings (T6)

April 2

  • Manifest (T3)

April 4

  • Pray, obey, kill

April 8

  • Exterminate all the savages

April 12th

  • The Nevers

April 18th

  • Welcome to Utmark

April 19th

  • Mare of Eastown

April 20th

  • The Godfather of Harlem (S2)

April 24

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show (T2)

April 29

  • The Handmaid’s Tale (T4)

Films

April 1st

  • Warren File: The Conjuring
  • The Warren File: The Enfield Case
  • Green Lantern
  • Troy
  • The Tourist

April 2

  • Saving Private Ryan
  • Escape plan

April 9th

  • The proclamation
  • Silvio (and the others)
  • An ocean between us

April 10th

  • Light of my life

April 16th

  • Flashdance
  • Cloverfield
  • The Picture of Dorian Gray
  • Escobar: Paradise Lost
  • The dancer
  • Queen victoria

April 23rd

  • The endless story
  • Eternite

April 30th

  • The House of Spirits
  • Captain Koblic

Documentaries

April 14th

  • Our Towns

HBO Kids

April 1st

  • Peppa Pig (S6)

April 2

  • Megamind
  • Robinson. A tropical adventure

April 9th

  • Doraemon and the kingdom of Kibo
  • Whoops, where’s Noah?

April 13th

  • Detective Pikachu

April 23rd

  • LEGO DC Shazam !: Magic and Monsters
  • Justice League in Action S1

April 30th

  • Trolls
  • The seventh dwarf

>

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Editor's Pick

What are the most liked works of art and paintings on social media

The universe of classical paintings and works of art is not only found within museums, and this is something that is 100% in view...
Read more
Entertainment

This will be the new Xiaomi Mi Box S that the Chinese could launch soon

The Xiaomi Mi Box has become in recent times a more than interesting alternative to make smart those televisions that we have at home...
Read more
Entertainment

Series and premiere films coming to Prime Video and Filmin in April 2021

Amazon keeps betting through Prime Video by documentaries focused on athletes, giving special importance to football and Sergio Ramos's is one of those that...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.