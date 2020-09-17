New series and movies from Disney +, Filmin and Starzplay in August 2020

We are facing a month with fairly little news on all three platforms, which we could consider strange because if there is a time when users have free time, that is in August. It is also true that the coronavirus crisis has not helped since on Disney +, for example, this month we should have had the premiere of the series of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which has been delayed until further notice.
What we will have is the premiere of one of the most anticipated documentaries of the last 28 years, especially for those who grew up in those early 90s of the last century in the heat of the songs of “The Little Mermaid”, “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin”. His name is “Howard” and it is a review of the life history of one of the architects of the success of those films and the resurgence of Disney, the lyricist Howard Ashman who, along with Alan Menken, composed some of the songs and bands most important sonorous of all time. A career that was cut in the bud because of AIDS and that deprived us of having enjoyed for many more years his enormous talent.
In the part of Filmin and Starzplay we will also have very few premieres, among which we can highlight “Jack’s house” or “White House Farm Murders “, respectively. Two fictions where suspense is the main ingredient of two bets that will surprise subscribers of both platforms, especially the second one, which focuses on the real events that occurred in 1985 around crimes that affected three generations of the same family.
For the rest, just remember that In this last month we have known the bad news that Sky is leaving Spain and that from next September 1 the streaming platform will no longer be available, so if you are a subscriber you will soon stop seeing the content that had been released in a process that will start on the 10th, when some references already start to not be available.
These are all the premieres of August 2020:
Disney +
August 7th
- Howard
August 28
- Phineas and Ferb, the movie: Candace vs. the Universe
Filmin
August 1
- Lovecut
August 2nd
- Sex
August 7th
- iNumber Number
- Badland ‘
August 10
- Mr. Jones
August 11
- Hippocrates
August 13
- Gagarin: Pioneer of space
August 14
- She hates me
August 18th
- Harlots: Courtesans
August 22nd
- Jack’s house
August 27th
- The time with you
- Arises
Starzplay
6th August
- Ramy (T2)
20th of August
- White House Farm Murders