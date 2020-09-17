CommunityEntertainmentLatest news

New series and movies from Disney +, Filmin and Starzplay in August 2020

By Brian Adam
0
0
New series and movies from Disney +, Filmin and Starzplay in August 2020
New Series And Movies From Disney +, Filmin And Starzplay

Must Read

Community

The famous “butterfly effect” seems not to exist in the quantum world

Brian Adam - 0
The famous "butterfly effect" of time travel could be a problem only of science fiction, given that physicists, thanks to a new experiment, have...
Read more
Apple

Facebook fears iOS 14: can it hurt you more than the advertising boycott?

Brian Adam - 0
On June 22 Apple dropped the bomb in its 2020 WWDC when it said that iOS 14 was going to release a series of...
Read more
How to?

More controlled space debris: a new technique allows laser detection in broad daylight detected with day laser

Brian Adam - 0
Unfortunately, space exploration comes at a high price (not just money) and it is becoming easier to find space junk. A problem that seeks...
Read more
Android

A new study on Positronium confuses scientists

Brian Adam - 0
The Positronium it is an atom composed of an electron and a nucleus formed by a positron, its antiparticle. New research has confused scientists,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

We are facing a month with fairly little news on all three platforms, which we could consider strange because if there is a time when users have free time, that is in August. It is also true that the coronavirus crisis has not helped since on Disney +, for example, this month we should have had the premiere of the series of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which has been delayed until further notice.

What we will have is the premiere of one of the most anticipated documentaries of the last 28 years, especially for those who grew up in those early 90s of the last century in the heat of the songs of “The Little Mermaid”, “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin”. His name is “Howard” and it is a review of the life history of one of the architects of the success of those films and the resurgence of Disney, the lyricist Howard Ashman who, along with Alan Menken, composed some of the songs and bands most important sonorous of all time. A career that was cut in the bud because of AIDS and that deprived us of having enjoyed for many more years his enormous talent.

In the part of Filmin and Starzplay we will also have very few premieres, among which we can highlight “Jack’s house” or “White House Farm Murders “, respectively. Two fictions where suspense is the main ingredient of two bets that will surprise subscribers of both platforms, especially the second one, which focuses on the real events that occurred in 1985 around crimes that affected three generations of the same family.

For the rest, just remember that In this last month we have known the bad news that Sky is leaving Spain and that from next September 1 the streaming platform will no longer be available, so if you are a subscriber you will soon stop seeing the content that had been released in a process that will start on the 10th, when some references already start to not be available.

These are all the premieres of August 2020:

Disney +

August 7th

  • Howard

August 28

  • Phineas and Ferb, the movie: Candace vs. the Universe

Filmin

August 1

  • Lovecut

August 2nd

  • Sex

August 7th

  • iNumber Number
  • Badland ‘

August 10

  • Mr. Jones

August 11

  • Hippocrates

August 13

  • Gagarin: Pioneer of space

August 14

  • She hates me

August 18th

  • Harlots: Courtesans

August 22nd

  • Jack’s house

August 27th

  • The time with you
  • Arises

Starzplay

6th August

  • Ramy (T2)

20th of August

  • White House Farm Murders

 

Related Articles

Latest news

The mini-‘boom’ of Snowflake and others is especially speculative

Brian Adam - 0
Wall Street bankers will preside over a US IPO market full of superlatives this week. At least a dozen firms intend to...
Read more
Community

The famous “butterfly effect” seems not to exist in the quantum world

Brian Adam - 0
The famous "butterfly effect" of time travel could be a problem only of science fiction, given that physicists, thanks to a new experiment, have...
Read more
Latest news

‘The Irish language is no longer central to Fianna Fáil’ – Ó Cuív

Brian Adam - 0
Former Gaeltacht minister and Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív says Irish is no longer 'central' to his party's work ...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©