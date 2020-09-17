New series and movies from Disney +, Filmin and Starzplay in August 2020

We are facing a month with fairly little news on all three platforms, which we could consider strange because if there is a time when users have free time, that is in August. It is also true that the coronavirus crisis has not helped since on Disney +, for example, this month we should have had the premiere of the series of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which has been delayed until further notice.

What we will have is the premiere of one of the most anticipated documentaries of the last 28 years, especially for those who grew up in those early 90s of the last century in the heat of the songs of “The Little Mermaid”, “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin”. His name is “Howard” and it is a review of the life history of one of the architects of the success of those films and the resurgence of Disney, the lyricist Howard Ashman who, along with Alan Menken, composed some of the songs and bands most important sonorous of all time. A career that was cut in the bud because of AIDS and that deprived us of having enjoyed for many more years his enormous talent.

In the part of Filmin and Starzplay we will also have very few premieres, among which we can highlight “Jack’s house” or “White House Farm Murders “, respectively. Two fictions where suspense is the main ingredient of two bets that will surprise subscribers of both platforms, especially the second one, which focuses on the real events that occurred in 1985 around crimes that affected three generations of the same family.

For the rest, just remember that In this last month we have known the bad news that Sky is leaving Spain and that from next September 1 the streaming platform will no longer be available, so if you are a subscriber you will soon stop seeing the content that had been released in a process that will start on the 10th, when some references already start to not be available.

These are all the premieres of August 2020:

Disney +

August 7th

Howard

August 28

Phineas and Ferb, the movie: Candace vs. the Universe

Filmin

August 1

Lovecut

August 2nd

Sex

August 7th

iNumber Number

Badland ‘

August 10

Mr. Jones

August 11

Hippocrates

August 13

Gagarin: Pioneer of space

August 14

She hates me

August 18th

Harlots: Courtesans

August 22nd

Jack’s house

August 27th

The time with you

Arises

Starzplay

6th August

Ramy (T2)

20th of August