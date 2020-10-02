EntertainmentLatest newsTech News

New series and movies from Disney +, Filmin and Starzplay in October 2020

By Brian Adam
New series and movies from Disney +, Filmin and Starzplay in October 2020

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Undoubtedly, the great news of this month of October in terms of premieres comes from the hand of Disney + and the second season of The Mandalorian, a fiction inspired by the Star Wars universe that has achieved popularity levels worthy of the old movies in a very short time from the 70s and 80s. And the fault lies with that Boba Fett apprentice named Mando, who is accompanied by a baby Yoda who has become a true pop icon. Of course, the premiere will be made to wait since until October 30 we will not have the first chapter to later release new deliveries week by week.

On the part of Filmin, and apart from some more than interesting films such as “The Nutty Squad”, “Ice Moons” or “Basic Instinct”, the highlight is found in “Under the skin”, a film with Scarlett Johansson that was released during the pandemic, seven years after its production, and that passed without pain or glory through the commercial circuit. Those of you who could not go to the movies at the time now have the opportunity to see this story that has hints of science fiction and terror and an alien protagonist who seduces men from our planet in pursuit of a dark objective.

Finally we come to Starzplay, platform that does not offer too many premieres this month but has one especially interesting, as is the one in the “Brave New World” series, inspired by the novel “A happy world” by Aldous Huxley, and who contributes his bit when it comes to imagining what the society of the future will be like. One in which individuals can only achieve that happiness by renouncing concepts such as family, children, culture or art and which exposes a perspective radically opposite to that of George Orwell’s “1984”.

These are all the series and films that arrive in October 2020 to Disney +, Filmin and Starzplay:

Disney +

October 9

  • Chosen for glory

October 16

  • Clouds
  • Chimpanzee sanctuary

October 23

  • Dumbo
  • Once upon a time there was a snowman

30th of October

  • The Mandalorian (T2)

Filmin

October 1st

  • The criminal
  • The last duty
  • Basic Instinct
  • Mariachi
  • Agnes of God
  • Hardcore, a hidden world
  • The Nutty Squad
  • Robin and marian
  • Quick and deadly
  • What is a girl like you doing in a place like this?

October 3

  • The World Is Full of Secrets

October 7

  • Under the skin

30th of October

  • Bile moons

Starzplay

October 1st

  • Hanna
  • Ghost rider

4th of October

  • Brave new world

October 22

  • Mad Men (S1a7)

October 29th

  • Penny Dreadful (S1a3)

