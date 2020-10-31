New series and premiere movies on Disney + and Filmin in November 2020

As you may know, Disney took over a few months ago with the entire catalog fund of Fox films, franchises, series and programs for a price greater than 44,000 million dollars, so it is time to make it profitable. However, how Americans want their streaming platform to remain a place free of violent content or uploaded everything, they are thinking of creating another app where they can put all that they currently have without using. Also The Simpsons?

Disney +

In the case of the series created by Matt Groening, at Disney they have thought that their corrosive humor is not so bad and that the cut of these contents for children and adolescents passes, so it has been on the streaming platform that arrived in Spain at the beginning of this 2020. And as much as the bet for this great series arrives that season number 31 (it is said soon) can only be seen in Spain through Disney + . And it will be November the month in which we can enjoy it, with weekly premieres of new episodes until the 22 that it has.

In case they were few cartoons, The Muppets also land this month on Disney + with a new series that will have a recurring story in which Scooter (Syriac for some) will have the commitment to meet deadlines to create and upload a whole series to the internet, with some of the most famous characters from Jim’s factory Henson. Kermit the frog, Peggy …

Here are all those premieres coming to Disney + in November 2020.

Series

November 6th

More Muppets than ever

Once upon a time … (7 seasons)

November 18th

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

November 20

Agents of SHIELD (T7)

November 27

The Simpsons (S31)

Runaways

Once upon a time there was wonderland

Films

November 6th

Eight Basque surnames

Ice Age 5: The Great Cataclysm

November 27

Black beauty

Noelle

Documentaries

November 17

LEGO Star Wars Happy Holidays Special

November 20

The true chosen for glory

MARVEL 616

Filmin

In the case of the Spanish platform, we will be able to enjoy some very interesting fictions that tend to move away from the focus of the big names. It is the case of “All creatures great and small”, an adaptation of the books by James Herriot and which already had versions for TV in the late 70s and 90s. Now, Yorkshire vets are coming back to the new times with that touch of traditional humor so typical of British productions.

In addition to “All creatures great and small”, Filmin premieres una very interesting miniseries, called “Adult Material”, in which it tells the story of a movie star X from the DVD era that reaches maturity and strives to continue working in an industry that revolves around the internet and social networks. Much social reflection and absurd situations, and family, for a protagonist who must deal with her particular job and, in addition, the raising of three children.

These are the premieres of the month that we will see on the platform in November 2020:

Series

November 3

All creatures great and small

November 10

Adult material

November 13

Talking Heads

November 17

The Split

November 24