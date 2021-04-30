New Shepard: Jeff Bezos Takes You Into Space … If You Have $ 300,000

Although we’ve been talking about the New Shepard spacecraft for years now, Until now we did not know when it would be possible to finally enjoy their services. And although, in reality, we are still waiting for concrete data, it seems that finally Blue Origin, the space startup founded by Jeff Bezos, has stepped on the accelerator and is really close to making the dream of a few come true, of being able to abandon the safety of the Earth’s surface to explore space for a few minutes.

I say that it seems that something is finally moving in Blue Origin because, by surprise, the company posted a tweet in which he invites all those interested in his space tourism proposal to sign up for the waiting list, an element that you have enabled on the home page of the company’s website. An experience aboard the New Shepard that, as we already told you at the time, successfully completed its first test flight in 2018, just three years ago today.

«It’s time. You can buy the very first seat on #NewShepard. Sign up to learn how at http: //blueorigin.com. Details coming May 5th. #GradatimFerociter«, We can read in the message, in which it is indicated that it is already possible to buy the first tickets to fly in the New Shepard (although in reality, to this day, it is not yet possible), that we will have new news about it next April 5 (the website shows a countdown) and confirms what we already expected, that the flight will take place in the New Shepard, a ship in which comfort aspects have been taken care of.

It’s time. You can buy the very first seat on #NewShepard. Sign up to learn how at https://t.co/XNq9WALA7u. Details coming May 5th. #GradatimFerociter pic.twitter.com/K9jugCs9yz – Blue Origin (@blueorigin) April 29, 2021

End the tweet with the motto from Blue Origin, Gradatim Ferociter, which we can translate as Step by step, fiercely. A step by step that by some is interpreted as synonymous with a certain slowness, something that Elon Musk has used on occasion to criticize Bezos’s company, with which it competes for contracts for space exploration projects. In this sense, at the moment SpaceX with its Crew Dragon and Starship is ahead of Blue Origin with the New Shepard, but space tourism seems a good option so that the company of the Amazon founder can begin to recoup part of its investment.

Although there are still many details pending to be made public, previous information suggests that the price of the spacewalk in the New Shepard, which It will last approximately 11 minutes, it will be of $ 300,000, and that only six of the people who register on the waiting list will be able to enjoy the first commercial flight of the Blue Origin ship. $ 27,272 per minute, which for some will be absolute nonsense, but others will gladly pay for such a unique and unrepeatable experience.