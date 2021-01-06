New strict restrictions announced and ‘fighting war’ against the virus

- Advertisement -

The Government has announced further restrictions to curb the latest outbreak of the crown virus.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that “Ireland’s case at present is not unlike that of the United Kingdom”.

“We are fighting a war against an ever-changing deadly virus and that is why we are implementing this strict lock-up today. If you do not have much-needed work, you must stay at home, ”said Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

We must “do our utmost and face the coming month with resolute determination,” he said.

Under the new restrictions the schools will be closed until 1 February, with the exception of the Leaving Certificate classes which will be attended by the school three days a week so that, it is said, it will be possible to run the Leaving Certificate examination in the traditional way this year. The Taoiseach said the schools were always safe.

“While all the scientific and public health evidence shows that schools are safe, the spread of the virus is now so rapid that we need to prevent as many people as possible from traveling back and forth,” said Micheál Martin.

The plans have been criticized by teachers’ unions. The INTO, the primary teachers’ union, said they were “in a hurry” and were not “wise”.

With the exception of Leaving Certificate students, it is recommended that teacher and teacher schools make online tuition available from now until the end of the month, when courses will be reviewed subject to public health.

Crèches will remain open to children of those in need of essential work and children with special needs or who are vulnerable but pre-schools will close.

Necessary workers will be allowed to make nests or bulbs with other households for the purpose of arranging childcare.

Stricter rules have been introduced for people entering this country and it is recommended that everyone be required to take a PCR test for 72 hours with a negative result. That rule will come into force on Saturday for travelers from Britain and South Africa but it will be another week before it will apply to other countries.

All construction sites will be closed on Friday evenings except those in need of essential work, or builders working on essential social housing, schools, or public works. A detailed list of ongoing construction proposals will be provided. Developments that are nearing completion will be allowed, it said.

Unnecessary shops will not be allowed to continue with the previous ‘click and collect’ system and only home delivery will be allowed. With regard to takeaway services, the Taoiseach said it was “time to” forget the takeaway pints “.

The Government subcommittee of the Covid-19 accepted the recommendations yesterday and the Government gave them their blessing in the evening. These restrictions will be in place until the end of January but it is unfortunate that the crisis will be eased by some and it is expected that some of them will be extended until at least mid – February.

The restrictions on schools and the construction industry will be reviewed on 31 January and it is hoped that the restrictions will be eased in the coming months as the most vulnerable have received the needle against the virus.

The strong message from the Government that matters are now more urgent than ever since the onset of the pandemic and the new type of Covid-19 is much more contagious in 25% of the samples tested.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said we must “do our utmost” to curb this outbreak. Harris said that “people’s lives depended on all the decisions” made by the Government today on “how to keep people alive until they get the vaccine”.