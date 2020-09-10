New Super Lucky’s Tale, analysis

The story of Lucky’s Tale It is as curious as it is busy. So much so, that the development study Playful presented at the beginning of 2016 a first version of the game for PC specially designed for the VR of Oculus Rift, as one of the first launch titles of the, at that time, a novel virtual reality device. It would not be until the end of 2017 when the game would leave behind its exclusivity with Oculus to reach Pc and Xbox One, thus adapting its game proposal to a more traditional format. However, at the end of 2019 Playful surprised with a new version of its colorful title for Nintendo Switch as part of a series of ports shared between Microsoft and Nintendo, now baptized as New Super Lucky’s Tale. And the addition “New”, far from looking like a simple marketing move, reveals a profound revision of the original work, completing an adventure that can be considered almost a completely new game. Now, after his celebrated debut in Nintendo switch, New Super Lucky’s Tale reaches the rest of current platforms, that is, Pc, PS4 and Xbox One. Let’s see how this profound facelift has suited the adventure of Lucky and company in our analysis.

Behind the lost pages of the Tome of Ages

Once the peculiar trajectory of so colorful platform adventureLet’s see what it has to offer fans of a genre that have received more than interesting titles lately, from the remastering of classics like Crash Bandicoot or Spyro to new franchises like Yooka-Laylee or A Hat in Time, to cite just a few examples. In this case, New Super Lucky’s Tale maintains a good part of the original structure of the base game, but as we say and due to the complete redesign Of a good part of its main characteristics, this version can be considered almost as a totally new platform, while maintaining its childish character, a title for all ages that will be especially attractive for the smallest of the house, both for its audiovisual presentation and for its accessibility to its controls. However, let’s learn more about its context before delving into its novelties and game proposals.

At the plot level, New Super Lucky’s Tale keeps its essence intact and presents us with a simple story with the figure of the classic villain and a young hero who must restore peace to his home, while rescuing his loved ones. The story is presented at the beginning of the adventure through colorful illustrations minimally animated, all through an effective soundtrack with well-interpreted English voices with Spanish subtitles. Broadly speaking, the wicked sorcerer Jinx and his peculiar family known as the Litter Minina, they have defeated the guardians, of which Lucky and his family are part, thus sent to other worlds. Luckily, Lucky has the Tome of Ages, a book that unites the different worlds through its pages, through which it can bring the rest of the guardians back. The problem is that the pages have been torn out by Jinx and it will be the task of our friendly protagonist to recover them through a journey through different and varied worlds.

This is how a platform starts that follows to the letter the main characteristics of the great classics of the genre, such as exploring or collecting elements throughout their worlds, in addition to defeating the shift bosses or solving various types of puzzles and challenges. Thus, we quickly embark on our journey with several objectives to meet, such as the page collection of the famous magic book as main beats motiv along with other extras such as hundreds of coins scattered around the worlds (some visible and others more hidden and even invisible), diamonds that will provide extra coins, secondary pages or the letters that make up the name LUCKY, among other elements. Actually, the search is focused on the pages of the book, since as we accumulate a certain number, the doors of the different bosses will open that, once defeated, will allow us to travel to the next world, up to a total of six.

The rest of collectibles are only used to get one hundred percent of each level, in addition to acquiring pieces of clothing for Lucky in exchange for coins in the different shops of the worlds or solving singles puzzle. A typical platform development classic reminiscent of games like Banjo-Kazooie And it works like a charm to keep pace and interest. At the level of playability, it is also committed to simplicity as a direct route to fun; and it is that Lucky moves with enough ease, offering the player the typical double jump, the possibility of sliding momentarily on hard surfaces or digging underground on sand or grass surfaces and the tail blow to knock out the enemies, very often in the form of low-threatening creatures that won’t put up much resistance. The combination of these elements guarantees a pleasant and entertaining gameplay, with a good level of precision in the jumps and the general handling of the little fox.

And it is that beyond the three-dimensional levels with total freedom of movement, New Super Lucky’s Tale also offers lateral scrolling levels that bring variety to their development. Challenge-mode levels that combine gameplay mechanics. autorunner with other freer ones in the purest style of 2D platforms; in this sense, his intention to get away from monotony is appreciated. But, what news does this new version dubbed “New” bring with respect to the original video game? In reality there are many changes, from the very visual aspect from game to level design, in addition to other key aspects such as the possibility of moving the camera with total freedom; only in the main levels in 3D, not in the two-dimensional ones, obviously. And it is that in the original title it was not possible to rotate the camera around the protagonist beyond modifying the perspective minimally, and in this case it is greatly appreciated, although it entails a small setback.

You can see that the base game was not designed for this functionality, so by moving the camera as we please we can discover numerous secrets of the levels, since it gets, literally, in places in which it should not when rotating on Lucky, ruining some other surprise; The same happens with the occasional final boss, revealing attack patterns or other elements that in the original were kept “hidden” thanks to a much more static camera. Where an abysmal leap is noticeable is in its staging, now much brighter, colorful and with much more detail on screen compared to the original delivery. And it is that the settings have been enriched with new elements, objects, new textures and a much more attractive lighting treatment; all supported by a deep level redesign that gives it a more than remake than simple review.

But not everything is ideal, far from it. Due to the graphic leap, the game suffers from not a few downs of framerate, sometimes annoying and that can ruin a nail jump or a fight to the limit. A somewhat puzzling situation that should not occur if we consider that Playful’s video game is not graphically pointer, even in hardware plenty of power to move a title of this nature. Another aspect that can be clearly improved is some loading screens excessively long, both when entering new levels, secret areas or worlds and when returning to the game after losing a life.

CONCLUSION New Super Lucky’s Tale comes as a breath of fresh air to a genre that is recovering its best form with several quality releases in recent times and that aims to occupy that space especially suitable for the smallest of the house; However, older fans of old school platforms will find in its proposal an entertaining and fun adventure that is easy to play, thanks in part to a practically testimonial level of difficulty. The exploration and the eagerness to complete one hundred percent of all the levels is one of her best assets. In short, a return to the classic formula of three-dimensional platforms that, although not very ambitious, does what it promises; Too bad those little pitfalls that prevent Playful’s game from shining more brightly against the competition.

THE BEST Entertaining, fun and full of sympathy

Exploration with interesting incentives

Very convincing gameplay and control

Numerous improvements over the original WORST Free camera can ruin surprises

Framerate drops too present

Somewhat long and heavy charging times