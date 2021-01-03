New threat on WhatsApp! So you can avoid being a victim of this new case of phishing

- Advertisement -

2021 begins with a new threat in WhatsApp. It is a series of messages sent by the application to make users believe that their accounts are being stolen. We tell you what this whole matter is about.

The new form of scam in WhatsApp It is of the phishing type and consists of making users believe in lures to obtain data in a simple way and without using malware or hacking security systems.

The messages used by pirates of WhatsApp They consist of so-called upgrade warnings. The intention is to make users believe, through percentages, that their data is being stolen. The goal is to blackmail them to collect a ransom.

New threat on WhatsApp

All these messages are fake, so users of WhatsApp They just have to avoid falling into the trap, block the contacts who send these texts and report them. Nothing simpler than that to keep your data safe! Remember to share this information so that your contacts do not fall into this new threat that is dedicated to deceiving the most unwary.

