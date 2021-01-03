Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

New threat on WhatsApp! So you can avoid being a victim of this new case of phishing

By Brian Adam
0
0
Loqbrrlmezda3i367zomj56chm.jpg
Loqbrrlmezda3i367zomj56chm.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

2021 begins with a new threat in WhatsApp. It is a series of messages sent by the application to make users believe that their accounts are being stolen. We tell you what this whole matter is about.

The new form of scam in WhatsApp It is of the phishing type and consists of making users believe in lures to obtain data in a simple way and without using malware or hacking security systems.

The messages used by pirates of WhatsApp They consist of so-called upgrade warnings. The intention is to make users believe, through percentages, that their data is being stolen. The goal is to blackmail them to collect a ransom.

New threat on WhatsApp
New threat on WhatsApp

All these messages are fake, so users of WhatsApp They just have to avoid falling into the trap, block the contacts who send these texts and report them. Nothing simpler than that to keep your data safe! Remember to share this information so that your contacts do not fall into this new threat that is dedicated to deceiving the most unwary.

WHATSAPP | Text Formats

WhatsApp offers a solution without the need to resort to third-party applications. There are five different fonts to customize the typography and thus make your texts read more easily: bold, italic, bold italic, strikethrough and monospaced.

FOLLOW THE PODCAST OF DEPOR PLAY

Listen to “DeporPlay” on Spreaker.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Android

How to know which apps use more RAM on an Android mobile

Brian Adam - 0
In Windows, if you want to see how much memory a program is using, checking it is as easy as opening the...
Read more
Apple

Apple promotes the integration of Fitness + and Apple Music

Brian Adam - 0
One of the key features that Apple touts with its new Fitness + training service is deep integration with Apple Music. One of...
Read more
How to?

How to use Google Maps offline maps for iPhone

Brian Adam - 0
The term "offline" has been adapted for many apps and environments on our iPhone. Starting with music from Apple Music or another streaming...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©