Latest news

New variable linked to higher death rate in Britain

By Brian Adam
0
0
00161a3f 800
00161a3f 800

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has indicated that there is some evidence that a new variant of the coronavirus may be linked to a higher death rate among people who contract it.

This variant was first noticed in the southeast of England last month.

It was already known that it spreads faster and stronger than other variables.

British chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said the evidence cited by Prime Minister Johnson is still inaccurate and more information is awaited.

There is further evidence, he said, that the vaccines produced so far by pharmacists are able to adhere to the new variant.

Chief Medical Officer for Ireland Dr Tony Holohan said yesterday that the variant of the virus first discovered in England is currently the most common in this country.

It accounts for 60% of the latest Covid-19 cases in the State, he said.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

Google Play Points arrives in Spain: what is it and how can you benefit?

Brian Adam - 0
Google, unlike other companies, tends to be more cautious when taking all its products and services to other countries and Spain, it has become...
Read more
Latest news

Accessing Wi-Fi networks will be easier with Android 12, do you know why?

Brian Adam - 0
If there is a time when we revive old ghosts, it is when we visit the house of a relative or friend and it...
Read more
Latest news

Gmail is updated so you can better customize your view, how?

Brian Adam - 0
Gmail is surely one of the most popular email services in the world. Not only because of its personal aspect, which offers us free...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©