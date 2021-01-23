New variable linked to higher death rate in Britain

- Advertisement -

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has indicated that there is some evidence that a new variant of the coronavirus may be linked to a higher death rate among people who contract it.

This variant was first noticed in the southeast of England last month.

It was already known that it spreads faster and stronger than other variables.

British chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said the evidence cited by Prime Minister Johnson is still inaccurate and more information is awaited.

There is further evidence, he said, that the vaccines produced so far by pharmacists are able to adhere to the new variant.

Chief Medical Officer for Ireland Dr Tony Holohan said yesterday that the variant of the virus first discovered in England is currently the most common in this country.

It accounts for 60% of the latest Covid-19 cases in the State, he said.