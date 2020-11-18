New version of WhatsApp: allows you to customize the wallpaper individually

It’s already possible customize each WhatsApp chat individually. The Facebook-owned platform had resisted the change, but has finally introduced the option to set a WhatsApp background to each chat individually, rather than having to use the same in all conversations.
The app launches custom backgrounds for each chat, and they come with some additional additions, such as the ability to choose more backgrounds and solid colors that include the WhatsApp doodles pattern on top. We tell you everything below.
You can now choose a background for each chat individually
This new version comes through the WhatsApp beta 2.20.206.11 where the new wallpaper manager has started to appear. Several new features appear in its settings, starting with its interface, now it is much easier to use and descriptive.
The icons that appeared in the lower part as icons have also been eliminated, in this way, they have now been replaced by a new menu in which four large sections appear, such as those of
- Light backgrounds
- ORscuros
- Csolid odors
- “My pictures”
The different types of backgrounds can be accessed with this menu, now with a much more attractive appearance and much easier to use than before. But the great novelty is that we can choose a personalized wallpaper for any chat, individually, differentiating one from the other.
Now when we choose a WhatsApp wallpaper it gives us two options, which are the following:
- Set wallpaper for this chat
- Set wallpaper for all chats
How to change the background of a chat in WhatsApp
All backgrounds, whether they are light, dark, from mobile photos or solid colors, are set the same as a background for a chat. This is the summary of the necessary steps.
- Enter the chat and press the menu button ⋮
- Enter Wallpaper
- Tap on the category of backgrounds you want (light, dark, colors or My photos)
- Choose the background you want to put
- If it is a solid color, choose if you want the doodles to be included or not, by checking Add WhatsApp Doodles
- Tap Set wallpaper
- Choose For this chat or for all chats
You must log in to post a comment.