New version of WhatsApp: allows you to customize the wallpaper individually

It’s already possible customize each WhatsApp chat individually. The Facebook-owned platform had resisted the change, but has finally introduced the option to set a WhatsApp background to each chat individually, rather than having to use the same in all conversations.

The app launches custom backgrounds for each chat, and they come with some additional additions, such as the ability to choose more backgrounds and solid colors that include the WhatsApp doodles pattern on top. We tell you everything below.

You can now choose a background for each chat individually

This new version comes through the WhatsApp beta 2.20.206.11 where the new wallpaper manager has started to appear. Several new features appear in its settings, starting with its interface, now it is much easier to use and descriptive.

WhatsApp now allows changing the wallpaper WhatsApp

The icons that appeared in the lower part as icons have also been eliminated, in this way, they have now been replaced by a new menu in which four large sections appear, such as those of

Light backgrounds

OR scuros

C solid odors

“My pictures”

The different types of backgrounds can be accessed with this menu, now with a much more attractive appearance and much easier to use than before. But the great novelty is that we can choose a personalized wallpaper for any chat, individually, differentiating one from the other.

Now when we choose a WhatsApp wallpaper it gives us two options, which are the following:

Set wallpaper for this chat

Set wallpaper for all chats

How to change the background of a chat in WhatsApp

All backgrounds, whether they are light, dark, from mobile photos or solid colors, are set the same as a background for a chat. This is the summary of the necessary steps.