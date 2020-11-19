New versions Chrome 85 and Firefox 80: That brings the new browser updates 08/26/2020

With the Google Chrome 85 and Mozilla Firefox 80, both major browsers bring out new versions in a very short time. Here you can find out what’s inside.

The time when browsers remained in one version for years and only the third decimal place changed with updates is long gone. First Chrome, then Firefox, also started adding a version of their own to small innovations. This week, Chrome 85 and Firefox 80, both major browsers, received updates.

Google Chrome 85: Fast Tabs and Better Groups

Probably the most important innovation in Chrome is not visible – but definitely noticeable: Google’s developers have reduced the loading time when a new tab is opened. The pages should now load up to 10 percent faster, assures Google. This is a welcome improvement, especially if you switch back and forth a lot.

Another optimization measure was switched off again: In the test version of Chrome 85 there was temporarily a feature that reduced the notorious hunger for RAM. However, since it required too much computing power in return, Google switched off the function in the preferences.

Chrome 85: Put an end to tab chaos

Another innovation is only available if you turn on experimental features. Since version 81, Chrome has allowed tabs to be sorted into groups. With the current version, you can quickly fold it in and out, thus ensuring even more order. However, only if you turn on the hidden function. To do this, click on this link and select the option “Enabled” under “Tab Groups” and “Tab Group Collapse”. Then confirm with “Relaunch” at the bottom right. After a right click on tabs the grouping option appears.

There is another innovation for users of convertible devices. Chrome is now easier to use in Windows tablet mode, and the touchscreen controls have been improved with larger and easier-to-organize tabs. Initially, the improvement will only come on Google’s Chromebooks, but Windows and other systems will soon follow.

An improvement for the use of PDF should also come in the next few weeks: Chrome should then allow PDFs to be filled out and saved directly in the browser. If you break off in the middle of the document, you can continue filling it out later.

Firefox 80: The end of the master password

The built-in password manager in Firefox is very useful. Access data can be securely saved directly in the browser and are only released after activation with a master password. With the new Firefox that is deleted – if only as a name. Instead of the master password it is now called the main password. Mozilla wants to avoid the problematic formulation from the IT language, which is based on the relationship between master and slave, i.e. slave and slave driver. That is perceived as discriminatory and derogatory, writes Mozilla.

But of course there are also technical innovations. In addition to several security functions, there is now also the option to set Firefox as the standard program for PDF files. This makes it unnecessary to use your own program for the files; all PDFs then start directly in the browser.

Mozilla also wants to take action against malicious add-ons with a new type of blocklist. The old list used up too many resources because it had to match up countless signs of data hungry behavior. The newly built list, on the other hand, is much more resource-efficient, promises Mozilla.

Firefox 80: Less headache risk

Several improvements are also aimed at users of the various accessibility features for limited users. Mozilla has rebuilt the sub-structure in the menus and the developer tools so that they can now also be used well in reading mode. Several common sources of errors for the technology have also been fixed.

If you use reduced movements on the computer, Firefox now also saves on the animations. This is how they want to protect epileptics and migraine-prone users, explains Mozilla.

Chrome and Firefox: How to get the updates

If you have activated automatic updates, the browser should update itself. If you don’t want to wait, you can also choose the three dots (Chrome) or dashes (Firefox) at the top right. After clicking on “Help” and “About (browser name)” you will then be given the option to search for updates manually.

Also read our tests:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the test: A real pound

Huawei P40 Pro: The most impressive camera smartphone of the year – with a big catch

HP Envy x360: The new benchmark for notebooks under 1000 euros

Oneplus 8 Pro: Huawei has to dress warmly

Beats Solo Pro in the test: The most exciting thing is not the sound

Switch Lite in the test: How good is the slimmed-down Nintendo console?