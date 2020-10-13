MobileAndroidTech News

New Vivo V20: a more than competent mid-range with great power for selfies

By Brian Adam
New Vivo V20: a more than competent mid-range with great power for selfies

Vivo has just presented a new phone within its V20 family, which curiously receives the central name of it but comes after other previous models in a strange presentation strategy. The new I live V20 it is placed directly in the mid-range with some other more than interesting incentive.

For example, the presence of a modest Snapdragon 720G that nevertheless prevails in the execution of the games, or like having placed an immense sensor on the front. The new Vivo V20 arrives with 44 megapixels for selfies that will allow us to obtain blurring through software, make cuts and practically everything.

Vivo V20 data sheet

I live V20

screen

6.44-inch AMOLED
Ratio 20: 9
FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

Processor

Snapdragon 720G at 2.3GHz
Adreno 618 GPU

Versions

8GB / 128GB
8GB / 256GB
MicroSD up to 1TB

Drums

4,000mAh
33W load

Rear cameras

64 megapixels f / 1.89
8 megapixels f / 2.2 super wide angle
2 megapixels f / 2.4 black and white

Front camera

44 megapixels f / 2.0

Operating system

Android 11
FunTouch OS 11

Connectivity

Dual 4G
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
GPS / Glonass
FM Radio
Headphone jack
USB type C

Dimensions and weight

161.3 x 74.2 x 7.38 mm
171 grams

Others

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Price

8GB / 128GB: 24,990 rupees or 289 euros
8GB / 256GB: 27,990 rupees or 324 euros

Power focused on selfies

I live V20

We are facing the Vivo 20, a new mid-range from the eastern manufacturer that chooses the Snapdragon 720G as the main brain. A ‘gaming’ processor that is supported by 8GB of RAM and that offers us two storage options to choose from: 128GB or 256GB. Both are expandable through a microSD of up to 1TB of maximum capacity, yes.

For the screen we have a 6.44-inch AMOLED with a notch in the shape of a drop of water at the top. The panel has a 20: 9 ratio which brings its FullHD + up to 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. Under the screen, the fingerprint reader, and behind it an internal and non-removable battery of 4,000 mAh with fast charging up to 33W.

We got to the photograph and we came across a triple system on the back. 64 megapixels f / 1.89 for the main camera, 8 megapixels f / 2.2 for the super wide angle and 2 megapixels f / 2.4 for a black and white camera whose function is to read the depth and capture more additional light for the shots. Although the photographic reference here is on the front with nothing more and nothing less than 44 megapixels with f / 2.0 lens.

The new Vivo V20 arrives with a dual SIM with 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone port and FM radio and a USB type C for charging and file transfer. The phone lands with Android 11 hidden behind Funtouch OS 11 and it will go on sale officially on October 20.

Versions and price of the Vivo V20

The price we have right now is the one corresponding to India. We do not know if the phone will take the international route, although we will be vigilant in case that happens at some point in the future.

  • Vivo V20 with 8GB / 128GB: 24,990 rupees or 289 euros to change
  • Vivo V20 with 8GB / 256GB: 27,990 rupees or 324 euros to change

Via | Fonearena

