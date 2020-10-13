New Vivo V20: a more than competent mid-range with great power for selfies

Vivo has just presented a new phone within its V20 family, which curiously receives the central name of it but comes after other previous models in a strange presentation strategy. The new I live V20 it is placed directly in the mid-range with some other more than interesting incentive.

For example, the presence of a modest Snapdragon 720G that nevertheless prevails in the execution of the games, or like having placed an immense sensor on the front. The new Vivo V20 arrives with 44 megapixels for selfies that will allow us to obtain blurring through software, make cuts and practically everything.

Vivo V20 data sheet

I live V20 screen 6.44-inch AMOLED

Ratio 20: 9

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080 Processor Snapdragon 720G at 2.3GHz

Adreno 618 GPU Versions 8GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB

MicroSD up to 1TB Drums 4,000mAh

33W load Rear cameras 64 megapixels f / 1.89

8 megapixels f / 2.2 super wide angle

2 megapixels f / 2.4 black and white Front camera 44 megapixels f / 2.0 Operating system Android 11

FunTouch OS 11 Connectivity Dual 4G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

GPS / Glonass

FM Radio

Headphone jack

USB type C Dimensions and weight 161.3 x 74.2 x 7.38 mm

171 grams Others Fingerprint reader under the screen Price 8GB / 128GB: 24,990 rupees or 289 euros

8GB / 256GB: 27,990 rupees or 324 euros

Power focused on selfies

We are facing the Vivo 20, a new mid-range from the eastern manufacturer that chooses the Snapdragon 720G as the main brain. A ‘gaming’ processor that is supported by 8GB of RAM and that offers us two storage options to choose from: 128GB or 256GB. Both are expandable through a microSD of up to 1TB of maximum capacity, yes.

For the screen we have a 6.44-inch AMOLED with a notch in the shape of a drop of water at the top. The panel has a 20: 9 ratio which brings its FullHD + up to 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. Under the screen, the fingerprint reader, and behind it an internal and non-removable battery of 4,000 mAh with fast charging up to 33W.

We got to the photograph and we came across a triple system on the back. 64 megapixels f / 1.89 for the main camera, 8 megapixels f / 2.2 for the super wide angle and 2 megapixels f / 2.4 for a black and white camera whose function is to read the depth and capture more additional light for the shots. Although the photographic reference here is on the front with nothing more and nothing less than 44 megapixels with f / 2.0 lens.

The new Vivo V20 arrives with a dual SIM with 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone port and FM radio and a USB type C for charging and file transfer. The phone lands with Android 11 hidden behind Funtouch OS 11 and it will go on sale officially on October 20.

Versions and price of the Vivo V20

The price we have right now is the one corresponding to India. We do not know if the phone will take the international route, although we will be vigilant in case that happens at some point in the future.

Vivo V20 with 8GB / 128GB: 24,990 rupees or 289 euros to change

24,990 rupees or 289 euros to change Vivo V20 with 8GB / 256GB: 27,990 rupees or 324 euros to change

Via | Fonearena