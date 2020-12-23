New Xiaomi lamp: cheap and controlled by voice

- Advertisement -

If the products of Xiaomi They always attract your attention, since it offers a good quality / price ratio, the Asian firm has announced the arrival on the market of a new one that has the most interesting details. We talk about the Mijia Philips Table Lamp 3 which is ideal to place on the desk in the rooms.

One of the things that stand out about this model is that it is compatible with the use of the voice, so using it is really comfortable if you have the right application, since it can be turned on or off without having to touch it. Ideal for, for example, when you are lying in bed. To achieve this, the accessory connects to smartphones wirelessly, which increases the simplicity even in the management of all its parameters. The fact is that it is a product that fits with what is known as the Internet of Things.

Regarding the luminosity that this new Xiaomi model allows, which has a really wide range of lamps for all kinds of needs, it reaches the 1,900 lumens, so it is powerful enough so that studying with this accessory is achieved with great reliability (since we are talking about a radius of 30 centimeters, so the amplitude is excellent). By the way, it is possible to regulate this parameter with levels reaching 260 lx, so the functionality of this model is quite wide.

You can place the Mijia Philips Table Lamp 3 in any position

This is something that makes the accessory striking, since thanks to its body that allows turns reaching 360 degrees (which also ensures that it can be placed almost anywhere). This that we indicate combined with the ten levels of illumination that this Xiaomi lamp allows, make them fit in all kinds of situations without disturbing the people who are next to them. By the way, she is certified as a model that does not emit blue light, something that ensures a good eye rest.

Xiaomi

Finally, it must be said that the collaboration of Philips allows this to be an accessory that has gamma attenuation technology, which also helps to avoid damaging the eyes at any time. The price of this Xiaomi lamp is about 25 euros to change, so it is most attractive for those looking for a new accessory for their desk.

