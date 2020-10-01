New Xiaomi Mi 10T, 10T Pro and 10T Lite: 5G and 108MP cameras at a great price

Xiaomi has just presented what we could consider as the second batch of range caps focused on the final part of 2020. Three devices that are surprising for having some exceptional features, and that remain in the typical price range of the Chinese. Were those intentions to put on sale devices with prices close to a thousand euros behind? This is the new Mi 10T range that is made up of three devices: a standard version, another Pro and the last one, the Lite. Between the three, they make up one of the most interesting mobile offers that we are going to be able to enjoy in these last months of the year.

Xiaomi Mi 10T. Xiaomi

Two practically identical models

Both the Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T Pro share a good amount of hardware such as the screen, of 6.67 inches, FHD + resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, ideal for playing as smoothly as possible. For the processor they have a Qualcomm SoC, the Snapdragon 865+, configurations of 8GB of RAM and storage of 128 or 256 that we can expand through a microSD card.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. Xiaomi

It is in the photographic part where they stand out thanks to a huge 108MP sensor for the Pro model, and 64 for the normal. Here is one of the main differences, although in the others they share characteristics: 13 and 5MP for the rear cameras with ultra-wide-angle and macro effect, respectively, in addition to another for selfies on the front of 20MP. The battery doesn’t fall short either, with 5,000 mAh. support 33W fast charge, 5G, wifi 6, NFC, infrared port, stereo speakers, fingerprint reader on the side, installation of Android 10 with MIUI 12 and prices ranging from 499 euros for the Xiaomi Mi 10T, to 599 for the Pro model.

A Lite model to complete

For its part, the most cut smartphone in the range, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, offers a screen of the same size but with a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is not bad at all, as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750g processor that is, right now, the cheapest on the market compatible with 5G networks. Its RAM memory is 6GB and in the storage part it offers configurations of 64 and 128 (expandable via microSD).

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite. Xiaomi

In the photographic aspect, it is the one that cuts the most of the three, with 64, 8, 2 and 2MP sensors with wide angle, ultra wide angle, macro and ToF (time of fly) functions, respectively, to improve the results of portrait modes, etc. For the front we will have a 16MP camera and the battery remains at 4,820 mAh. 33W fast charge compatible. As we anticipated before, it is compatible with 5G networks, bluetooth 5.0, wifi, NFC and infrared port, in addition to having a fingerprint reader on the side and arriving with Android 10 and its MIUI 12 customization layer. Its price will be 319 euros.

