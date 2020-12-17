New Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power: 6,000 mAh battery and quad camera

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi has announced its new smartphone today Redmi 9 Power, which is based on a Redmi Note 9 4G, with two differences, its price, and the incorporation of an additional camera. One of the most important characteristics of the new terminal is that it comes with a battery that ensures it could reach two days of autonomy since it has 6,000 mAh.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power: Xiaomi’s economic mobile in the mid-range

This mobile, you might think you’ve seen it before, and that is Xiaomi not another thing, but recycle, recycle your design, apart from its similarity to the Redmi Note 9 4G, we could say that we have had it for several weeks in Spain. Since it is quite similar tol Little M3 which was presented in November and that it has been one of the most recommended purchases.

Among its main specifications, we find a flat screen, with a drop-shaped notch for the front camera. With a 6.53 inch IPS size with FullHD + resolution. Panel at 60 Hz, 19.5: 9 ratio, with TÜV Rheinland and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 certification.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Xiaomi

It has USB C, 3.5 mm jack and a fingerprint sensor on one side. The available colors make it very attractive for the younger market, but its design should not deceive, since it is a terminal of almost 200 grams which is resistant to splashing water.

It is commanded by the Snapdragon 662 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of internal storage (UFS 2.1 vs UFS 2.2 respectively) expandable through a microSD card of up to 512 GB capacity. All this is powered by a 6000 mAh capacity battery with 18W fast charge and Power Bank function.

In the photographic section the Redmi 9 Power boasts of having a 48MP main camera, an 8MP wide angle, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP secondary sensor. All this is combined in turn with a 8MP selfie camera.

Price and availability

This device that for the moment it will only be sold in India and perhaps some other Asian market. Has been put up for sale black, red, green and blue for about 11,000 rupees, which is equal to 122 euros or 149 dollars in the case of the version of 64 GB. The version with more storage goes up to 133 euros or 163 dollars.

>