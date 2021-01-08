MobileAndroidTech News

New Xiaomi Redmi 9T: the Redmi 9 Power goes international and repeats with its large 6,000 mAh battery

By Brian Adam
Taking advantage of the arrival of the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T, the Chinese firm has taken the opportunity to make a phone that we already knew international. In fact, we knew it by two previous names, a common practice in the Chinese manufacturer. It came as the Redmi Note 9 4G initially, it became the Redmi 9 Power by stepping on India and now it becomes the Xiaomi Redmi 9T international.

We are, therefore, before the same mobile phone. A mobile phone with the Snapdragon 662 at the forefront of operations, thus missing the jump to 5G of the line, and with a remarkable 6,000 mAh battery to feed the whole team. We tell you all the specifications below.

Xiaomi Redmi 9T datasheet

Xiaomi Redmi 9T

screen

6.53 “LCD
Full HD +

Dimensions and weight

162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm
198 g

Processor

Snapdragon 662

RAM

4GB

Storage

64/128 GB

Frontal camera

8 MP

Rear camera

48 MP
8 MP UGA 120º
2 MP macro
2 MP bokeh

Drums

6000 mAh
Fast charging 18W
Reverse charge

OS

MIUI 12
Android 10

Connectivity

LTE
Wi-Fi ac
Bluetooth 5.0
USB-C
IR Blaster
Minijack

Others

Fingerprint reader on the side
Stereo speakers

Full HD + LCD and quad camera

Redmi 9T

As we say, the phone is an old acquaintance, so all its characteristics are familiar to us, including those related to design, since we are facing a fairly colorful model. The phone will be available in black, blue, green and red. The phone repeats with its screen 6.53-inch FullHD + with a 60Hz refresh.

Regarding the brain of the team, Xiaomi opts for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662, which provides 4G connectivity, and sews it to 4GB of RAM with two internal memory options: 64GB or 128GB, both expandable via microSD. The first option has UFS 2.1 storage while the second is somewhat faster, with UFS 2.2.

Photographically speaking, the Redmi 9T arrives with four cameras located on his back. 48 megapixels rule the rear module along with 8 megapixels with super wide angle lens, 2 megapixels for macro photography and 2 megapixels for depth readings. On the front, 8 megapixels for selfies.

48 megapixels for the main camera and a large 6,000 mAh battery

The new Redmi 9T also arrives with the large 6,000 mAh battery which it shares with its twin brothers and being compatible with 18W fast charging, although a 22.5W charger will be included in the box. The phone places the fingerprint reader on the side and has stereo speakers that also detect when they are obstructed by our hand to improve the sound.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi Redmi 9T

Redmi 9T

The Xiaomi Redmi 9T has become a fully international phone, thus reaching markets beyond the Chinese or the Indian. The model can be purchased in the indicated colors at a basic price of € 179.99, these are the official prices:

  • Xiaomi Redmi 9T 4/64 GB: 179.99 euros.
  • Xiaomi Redmi 9T 4/128 GB: 199.99 euros.

