New Xiaomi smart speaker: 8 ″ screen for 62 euros

The smart speakers they are more and more present in our life. Companies such as Lenovo, Xiaomi or Amazon already have several models on the market, and Xiaomi has just announced the launch of one of the most advanced models on the market, with a 8 inch touch screen and battery to use it anywhere.

He Redmi Xiaoai Touch Screen Speaker Pro8 is the company’s new smart speaker. It has a 4700 mAh lithium battery, which offers a duration of up to 4 and a half hours. It also has a handle on the top, thanks to which we can move it anywhere in the house comfortably, ideal if we are going to be in different parts of the house and we only have one speaker, and we do not want to have to connect it in every room we’re going to be in.

It has an 8-inch screen with HD resolution

This speaker improves on the previous Pro version by adding the lithium battery, increasing the 1 to 2 GB RAM, and also adding WiFi 5, where the previous model only had WiFi 4. The screen is IPS, and has a resolution of 1200 x 800 pixels, with a viewing angle of 178º.

The speaker is adapted to the main platforms in China, and includes apps from iQiyi, Youku, Tencent Video, Mango TV, Douyin and Bilibili. It also has audio platforms such as QQ Music, Himalaya and Dragonflu FM. The speaker also allows you to control all the home automation of the house, either with XiaoAI by voice, or on the touch screen. We can see the security cameras live, receive calls, control the air conditioning, control the lighting, etc.

Has a kids mode

He speaker it also has a child mode for children, which can be activated by voice. The speaker has a camera on the front with facial recognition, and can detect that the user is a child to automatically switch modes. The kids mode is also time limited, and a blue light reduction mode. Also, if the child is within 30 cm of the screen, it emits an alert and sends a voice prompt to warn them to move away. At the same time, it also includes learning content for students between the ages of 4 and 18.

Its price is 499 yuan, about 62 euros To the change. It will be on sale in China from next Wednesday, September 9. Let’s hope that the rest of the manufacturers decide to incorporate a battery in these speakers to be able to carry them more comfortably throughout the house and not have to buy several models or have to change the plug all the time.