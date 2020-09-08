Tech NewsCommunicationReviewsGadget ReviewsAndroidXiaomi

New Xiaomi smart speaker: 8 ″ screen for 62 euros

By Brian Adam
0
2
New Xiaomi smart speaker: 8 ″ screen for 62 euros
New Xiaomi Smart Speaker: 8 ″ Screen For 62 Euros

Must Read

Latest news

MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, has become the richest woman in the world

Brian Adam - 0
A little over a year after record divorce from Jeff Bezos, MacKenzis Scott, the former wife of the patron and CEO of Amazon, has...
Read more
Computing

Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G: Qualcomm’s new CPU for laptops promises us up to 25 hours of autonomy and 5G connectivity

Brian Adam - 0
Qualcomm has a new Snapdragon microprocessor for laptops. This company has just released its Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G, a chip designed on the...
Read more
Communication

New Xiaomi smart speaker: 8 ″ screen for 62 euros

Brian Adam - 0
The smart speakers they are more and more present in our life. Companies such as Lenovo, Xiaomi or Amazon already have several models on...
Read more
Microsoft

The version 0.22.0 of the PowerToys for Windows 10 already allows us to silence the audio and video when we use the webcam of...

Brian Adam - 0
You may or may not know the Windows 10 PowerToys by now. If it is the second case, before continuing, clarify that it is...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

xiaomi redmi pro8 speaker

The smart speakers they are more and more present in our life. Companies such as Lenovo, Xiaomi or Amazon already have several models on the market, and Xiaomi has just announced the launch of one of the most advanced models on the market, with a 8 inch touch screen and battery to use it anywhere.

 

He Redmi Xiaoai Touch Screen Speaker Pro8 is the company’s new smart speaker. It has a 4700 mAh lithium battery, which offers a duration of up to 4 and a half hours. It also has a handle on the top, thanks to which we can move it anywhere in the house comfortably, ideal if we are going to be in different parts of the house and we only have one speaker, and we do not want to have to connect it in every room we’re going to be in.

It has an 8-inch screen with HD resolution

This speaker improves on the previous Pro version by adding the lithium battery, increasing the 1 to 2 GB RAM, and also adding WiFi 5, where the previous model only had WiFi 4. The screen is IPS, and has a resolution of 1200 x 800 pixels, with a viewing angle of 178º.

The speaker is adapted to the main platforms in China, and includes apps from iQiyi, Youku, Tencent Video, Mango TV, Douyin and Bilibili. It also has audio platforms such as QQ Music, Himalaya and Dragonflu FM. The speaker also allows you to control all the home automation of the house, either with XiaoAI by voice, or on the touch screen. We can see the security cameras live, receive calls, control the air conditioning, control the lighting, etc.

Has a kids mode

He speaker it also has a child mode for children, which can be activated by voice. The speaker has a camera on the front with facial recognition, and can detect that the user is a child to automatically switch modes. The kids mode is also time limited, and a blue light reduction mode. Also, if the child is within 30 cm of the screen, it emits an alert and sends a voice prompt to warn them to move away. At the same time, it also includes learning content for students between the ages of 4 and 18.

Its price is 499 yuan, about 62 euros To the change. It will be on sale in China from next Wednesday, September 9. Let’s hope that the rest of the manufacturers decide to incorporate a battery in these speakers to be able to carry them more comfortably throughout the house and not have to buy several models or have to change the plug all the time.

Related Articles

Computing

Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G: Qualcomm’s new CPU for laptops promises us up to 25 hours of autonomy and 5G connectivity

Brian Adam - 0
Qualcomm has a new Snapdragon microprocessor for laptops. This company has just released its Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G, a chip designed on the...
Read more
Microsoft

The version 0.22.0 of the PowerToys for Windows 10 already allows us to silence the audio and video when we use the webcam of...

Brian Adam - 0
You may or may not know the Windows 10 PowerToys by now. If it is the second case, before continuing, clarify that it is...
Read more
Amazon

September Amazon offers: discounts on Samsung QLED TVs and soundbars

Brian Adam - 0
The September deals from Amazon, which started on August 31st and will run out on September 7th. Today we have chosen for you some...
Read more
Android

Realme 7: 90Hz screen and up to 8GB of RAM for a new mid-range ‘gaming’

Brian Adam - 0
Realme has offered a new product presentation event and, as has happened on previous occasions, has chosen India to host it and offer it...
Read more
Apps

Open Office is not on Android, but you have very good alternatives: we choose the best

Brian Adam - 0
Opening and editing documents is not strange on Android: there are very good office automation applications for the system. Neither Open office...
Read more
iphone

Good news about iPhone 12: Apple would reduce delays, launch would be near

Brian Adam - 0
We keep talking about the iPhone 12 launch. Apple's smartphone is one of the most anticipated devices of the last part of the...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©