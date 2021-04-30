new york police fires robot dog after storm of criticism

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is sending a robot dog, specially developed for police duties, back to the manufacturer after a wave of criticism.

According to a police spokesperson , the contract has been canceled and the robot four-legged friend, who listens to the name Digidog, must return to producer Boston Dynamics.

Digidog caused commotion after social media images were spread by the use of the police. The ‘robo-cop’ became the target of criticism in which people made comparisons to scenes from movies or series where machines rule the world, such as the Black Mirror series . Many spit their bile at the government’s greed for control at the hands of Digidog. The robot would alienate the agents from the New Yorkers.

In addition to four legs, the robot also has cameras and lights and is capable of two-way communication. The Digidog uses artificial intelligence to navigate and collect information.

Fear of armed robots or drones

The police had actually hired the robot dog for the equivalent of 77,500 euros to work with it until September, but the reaction from the public and also the city government is forcing the NYPD to say goodbye to Digidog prematurely.

City councilors were already investigating the cost of Digidog’s deployment, and Mayor Bill de Blasio had urged the NYPD to reconsider the machine’s deployment. One of the city councilors has introduced a bill to ban the police from using armed robots or drones to prevent the police from being “militarized”.

Somersaults and construction sites

The Digidog is a modified version of the Spot robot dog from Boston Dynamics. That company is known for videos of its robots , which can walk over difficult terrain and even stairs with mechanical legs. Or even do back flips . The company was first owned by Google, after which it was taken over by the Japanese Softbank.

The Spot robot is primarily intended for use in factories and construction sites, for example, where it can transport items in places without a flat floor. The robots are also used for inspections at hazardous locations and universities are conducting experiments with them.