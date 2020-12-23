News coming to Prime Video in January 2021: movies and series

If you have an Amazon Prime account, surely you are waiting to know what news is prepared to reach its streaming video platform, which is one of the ones that offers more quality than those that exist in the market, since other things there are contents that are compatible with HDR.
The truth is that there are news that are most interesting in Prime Video in January 2021 therefore, you are sure to get a good use out of it, since the contents are of all kinds. An example is that among the series that come to the VOD service are the new season of La que se avecina and, also, Star Trek: Lower Decks (a highly anticipated sci-fi option). When it comes to movies, you can enjoy feature films such as One Night in Miami or Frote, both from this year.
New series on Amazon Prime Video in January 2021
We leave the list of options that are added to the series portfolio that exist in the well-known online store platform and that you can access free of charge to her if you have a Prime account. They are as follows:
January 11
American Gods (Season 3)
The One That Comes (Season 12 – Part 2)
January 15
Attack on Titan (Season 3)
Haikyuu !!: Riku vs kuu
Reena and Gaudy (Slayers Revolution)
Yuyu Hakusho
Tokyo Ghoul (Seasons 1-3)
January 21st
South Park (Season 3)
January 22
Star Trek: Lower Decks
3 paths (Season 1)
Movies that are new to the platform
If what you like is movies, you can enjoy a good amount of news that will make you spend the first month of the year 2021 at home without having to reel cold and enjoying some of their hobbies. These are:
January 1
Alfie (2004)
Elizabethtown (2005)
Saturday Night Fever (1977)
The General’s Daughter (1999)
Compulsive marriage (2007)
In a Thousand Pieces (2020)
Legitimate Defense, by John Grisham (1997)
Norbit (2007)
Patriot Game (1992)
Young Adult (2011)
January the 8th
The method (2005)
Isi & Disi: High Voltage (2006)
Planet 51 (2009)
Lucia and sex (2001)
January 9th
Little Big Problem (2019)
January 15
School of rock (2003)
One Night in Miami (2020)
January 18th
The Japan (2019)
January 20
Forte (2020)
January 25
The Dead Don’t Die (2019)
Explode Explode (2020)
Yesterday (2019)
26 of January
Mary’s Possession (2019)