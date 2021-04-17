News VOD 16/21: ‘Of love and monsters’, a very viscous adventure

- Advertisement -

VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And it does not matter which platform you are subscribed to, because there are interesting releases in all of them, although if you want fun without complications, our recommendation is Of love and monsters.

Netflix

Netflix takes it this week for Of love and monstersMainly, although as usual the queen of VOD releases a lot of exclusive content in which vulgarity, but also variety, are the common denominator; as well as add a few movies to catalogs.

Of love and monsters

Of love and monsters is… what you can see in the trailer: an adventure in a post-apocalyptic world whose originality is zero, but don’t take it into account, because it draws on so many influences that nothing original could come out of there. With everything, Of love and monsters It is a very entertaining film full of the most disgusting bugs (it was one of the nominees for the 2020 Orcar Awards for the best visual effects) … and for that alone it is worth the viewing. Starring Dylan O’Brien (The maze runner), Of love and monsters It was scheduled to be released in theaters but, things of the pandemic, has ended up in the Netflix catalog.

More exclusive content:

Arlo the alligator boy . “To search for the father he never knew, the optimistic Arlo leaves his swampy southern home for New York… and makes friends along the way. A musical adventure. »

. “To search for the father he never knew, the optimistic Arlo leaves his swampy southern home for New York… and makes friends along the way. A musical adventure. » With you to death . “Rei helps the woman he has been in love with for years to escape her abusive husband. During their escape, the feelings between them become explosive. “

. “Rei helps the woman he has been in love with for years to escape her abusive husband. During their escape, the feelings between them become explosive. “ The third in contention . “Four shorts that explore the surprising ways in which unexpected catalysts exacerbate the emotions that lie latent in fractured relationships.”

. “Four shorts that explore the surprising ways in which unexpected catalysts exacerbate the emotions that lie latent in fractured relationships.” Fast & Furious: Spies at full throttle (T4). “A government agency hires teenage driver Tony Toretto and his audacious friends to infiltrate a clandestine race track.”

(T4). “A government agency hires teenage driver Tony Toretto and his audacious friends to infiltrate a clandestine race track.” Into the Beat – Your heart dances . “A young dancer discovers hip-hop by chance and faces an impossible dilemma: follow in her parents’ footsteps or pursue her new passion.”

. “A young dancer discovers hip-hop by chance and faces an impossible dilemma: follow in her parents’ footsteps or pursue her new passion.” Hello, I! (T1). “A sad and unsuccessful woman thinks she has lost all her spark … until her younger (and quarrelsome) self appears one day to demand that she change.”

(T1). “A sad and unsuccessful woman thinks she has lost all her spark … until her younger (and quarrelsome) self appears one day to demand that she change.” My love: Six great love stories (T1). “Six couples living in different parts of the world share their decades of love in these tender portraits recorded over the course of a year.”

(T1). “Six couples living in different parts of the world share their decades of love in these tender portraits recorded over the course of a year.” Mighty express (T3). “Mighty Express and their little friends have great ideas for solving any problem in no time. That’s the great thing about teamwork! “

(T3). “Mighty Express and their little friends have great ideas for solving any problem in no time. That’s the great thing about teamwork! “ Nezha: The rebirth of a god . “Nezha, a normal guy who works as a delivery boy and is a fan of motorcycles, faces old enemies and must rediscover his powers to protect his loved ones.”

. “Nezha, a normal guy who works as a delivery boy and is a fan of motorcycles, faces old enemies and must rediscover his powers to protect his loved ones.” Dad, cut yourself a little! (T1). “A single father who owns a cosmetics company faces the vicissitudes of fatherhood on the fly when his determined teenage daughter moves in with him.”

(T1). “A single father who owns a cosmetics company faces the vicissitudes of fatherhood on the fly when his determined teenage daughter moves in with him.” Why did you kill me? “The line between justice and revenge is blurred when a broken family uses social media to find the killers of 24-year-old Crystal Theobald.”

“The line between justice and revenge is blurred when a broken family uses social media to find the killers of 24-year-old Crystal Theobald.” Why are you like this? (T1). “Three friends tackle work, fun, identity politics, flirting and crazy nights in this sharp satire on twenty-something life in Melbourne.”

(T1). “Three friends tackle work, fun, identity politics, flirting and crazy nights in this sharp satire on twenty-something life in Melbourne.” Sisyphus (T1). “An unimaginable event causes a prodigious engineer to come into contact with dangerous secrets of the world … and with a woman from the future who has come looking for him.”

(T1). “An unimaginable event causes a prodigious engineer to come into contact with dangerous secrets of the world … and with a woman from the future who has come looking for him.” The Circle: USA (T2). “Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and contest where participants fool around, make friends, and pretend to be someone else to win $ 100,000.”

(T2). “Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and contest where participants fool around, make friends, and pretend to be someone else to win $ 100,000.” Soul transfer. “A prosecutor and his wife, tasked with investigating the murder of a businessman, uncover secrets as they face their own dilemma about life and death.”

Enter catalog:

Coffee alone … or with them

Carmina and amen

The wagon of death

Flowers from another world

GANTZ: O

Ants in the mouth

The Weakness of the Bolshevik

The skin of the earth

I leave it when I want

Killer marujas

Many children, a monkey and a castle

Rich women of Beverly Hills (T4)

Bluntly

I just want to walk

One franc, 14 pesetas

And suddenly you

Amazon Prime Video

We continue with Amazon Prime Video, which added to the heap of more or less classic films that it adds to its catalog, another pair is agency as exclusive in addition to the one we highlight and that is not bad at all.

I Care a Lot

I Care a Lot (Don’t worry, I take care of you) is another premiere scheduled for cinemas, where it premiered last week and is still there; but it has also found its place in Amazon Prime Video, although its home was originally going to be Netflix. Be that as it may, it is a kind of drama with shades of black comedy about a con artist of the worst kind played by Rosamund Pike (Jack Reacher), and that he will run into the last of his shoe when crossing his path with that of Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones).

More exclusive content:

Souvenir . “To get her son held back in the United States, Isabel rents her womb to carry the baby of a couple unable to conceive, but an unexpected incident forces her to make extreme decisions in order to fulfill her end of the bargain.”

. “To get her son held back in the United States, Isabel rents her womb to carry the baby of a couple unable to conceive, but an unexpected incident forces her to make extreme decisions in order to fulfill her end of the bargain.” Guarded. “Two pairs of friends rent a vacation home for a weekend getaway, but when they begin to suspect the host may be spying, what should have been a celebratory trip turns into something much more sinister.”

New chapters:

Tell me how it happened (T21)

Invincible (T1)

Ladies of the HAMPA (T2)

Enter catalog:

12 years of slavery

30 minutes to die

50 very dark shades

Two meters from you

Arthur and the revenge of Maltazard

Assassins

Assassination Classroom

Family matters

Bangkok Dangerous

Bullet

Crows 3

When the snow falls

Death note

I will say your name

Downton abbey

Eichmann

Love and other impossible things

The tree

The circle

The king’s speech

The shadow effect

The experiment

The young Toscanini

The doctor

The pianist

The Redeemer

The mole

The last challenge

the hurt Locker

Waiting for the king

Foxcatcher

Gun

Hereditary

Children of midnight

Hostile

I Am a Hero

Kathmandu, a mirror in the sky

Kenshin the Samurai Warrior 2: Hell in Kyoto

Kenshin the Samurai Warrior 3: End of the Legend

The crooked house

The satellite girl and the cow boy

Lessons of love

Lolita

The choir boys

Jones’s Free Men

Elliott Mouse’s Untouchables (T1)

The invaders

Sudden death

Mutafukaz

Roman Polanski Pirates

Above the law

Stir

Siberia

Be quiet

Superbob

Terra Formars

The Berlin File

Transporter 3

Triple 9

A difficult woman

Woochi, demon hunter

You kill me

Zipi and Zape (T1)

HBO

HBO also has fresh material, at least in terms of its own releases that are added to the series it keeps on air.

The Nevers

Because the truth is that The Nevers it has little fresh or, if you prefer, original: a group of women with “unusual abilities” will have to face the bad guys on duty in Victorian London. It’s little more than a rehash of the recently canceled Joss Whedon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Avengers), but it is the most interesting thing that HBO premieres this week, not to say that it is almost the only thing.

More exclusive content:

Game of Thrones: Special Meeting . “Two-part reunion with last season cast members Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner, plus late crowd favorites Sean Bean, Jason Momoa and Mark Addy among others.”

. “Two-part reunion with last season cast members Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner, plus late crowd favorites Sean Bean, Jason Momoa and Mark Addy among others.” Our Towns. “A Look at How America’s Towns and Small Towns Respond to Setbacks. This visually stunning documentary highlights the power of localism and the growing social movement of people dedicated to improving their cities. “

New chapters:

All American (T3)

Batwoman (T2)

Blessed patience (T2)

Haunted (T3)

Zoey’s extraordinary playlist(T2)

Legacies (T3)

Manifest (T3)

Mayans MC (T3)

Snowfall (T4)

Supergirl (T6)

Enter catalog:

Colleagues in the forest

Detective Pikachu

The dancer

The unstoppable Will Hunting

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Escobar: Paradise Lost

Flashdance

Light of my life

Queen victoria

Crazy about surfing

Monstrous

Disney +

Three-quarters of the same happens on Disney +, whose original release for this week is anything but original. But since there is no more …

The mister

Now seriously, the argument of The mister It is the unseen thing: a renowned basketball coach disgraced by his excessive temperament ends up training a team of upper-class high school girls … who also have their problems because as you know, the rich also cry. By watching the trailer you save whatever the first season lasts. Unless you’re a John Stamos fan, of course.

New chapters:

Falcon and the Winter Soldier (T1)

Enter catalog:

The grand Budapest hotel

Earth emotions

Genius: Einstein

Looks are deceiving

Black daffodil (T1)

(T1) Save Notre Dame

Zipi and Zape and the Marble Club

Apple TV +

And we end with Apple TV +, which does not bring anything fiction, but three documentaries that are worth watching, especially if you pay the subscription to the service.

More exclusive content:

The year the world changed . “Documentary that explores the consequences for wildlife of the drastic reduction in human activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

. “Documentary that explores the consequences for wildlife of the drastic reduction in human activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” Microworlds (T2). Enter a tiny world. Discover life and the challenges faced by the smallest beings on our planet. Narrated by Paul Rudd, each episode is packed with surprising and inspiring stories. “

(T2). Enter a tiny world. Discover life and the challenges faced by the smallest beings on our planet. Narrated by Paul Rudd, each episode is packed with surprising and inspiring stories. “ Night planet: full color(T2). After sunset, the animal kingdom does not rest. Discover new behaviors in full color like never before. With state-of-the-art technology, this docuseries captures the nightlife of animals. “

New chapters:

For all mankind (T2)