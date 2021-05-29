News VOD 22/21: ‘Eden’, robots and apples (for humanity)

VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video … And no, the Eden It is not available to anyone; but yes, there are news on all fronts, although in the humble opinion of the writer, everything is, as usual, very weak.

Netflix

So for pure discard I keep him Eden from Netflix, with which I can at least illustrate the head of the section with some color. For the rest, the great N of VOD arrives with a few worthwhile premieres, to highlight the last seasons of two series that have had their success as they are Lucifer Y The Kominsky method. And more things, of course.

Eden

However, Eden It is what personally has caught my attention the most and what I in good faith recommend to you, as long as you like it in anime. In this regard, Netflix is ​​fulfilling its promise and there is hardly a week in which it does not premiere a new original anime series. In fact, so far this year we have already featured three anime series, including Height invasion, Dota: Dragon Blood and this one that concerns us, although as you already know, the platform has a severe mismatch with the balance between quantity and quality that, eye, Eden does not resolve.

Eden is a miniseries of just four chapters with the usual duration (about 20 minutes) created by Justin Leach (Ghost in the Shell 2) and directed by Yasuhiro Irie (Fullmetal alchemist) about “a human girl, raised in secret by robots, begins to uncover the dark secrets of her exuberant utopian world, in which no trace of humanity remains.” A quite cloying rehash at times with touches of the I robot by Isaac Asimov, from AI Artificial Intelligence Steven Spielberg, or many other science fiction works in a melodramatic key with the questioning of being and being.

Drawing of Eden It is nothing to write home about, the story is very hackneyed, the development is full of clichés, the rhythm falters a bit even for its short duration, which, given the good seen, could have been adapted to a feature film format … And even so , Eden it can be seen, it is pleasant and no matter how repeated everything that counts is, there can always be someone who catches you new – it is suitable for all audiences – or who simply relaxes with this type of content. Better the Eden of apples than other things.

More exclusive content:

This is how Army of the Dead was made . “Zack Snyder and the ‘Army of the Dead’ team discuss the film’s wild action scenes and incredible effects, along with the evolution of the zombie genre.”

. “Zack Snyder and the ‘Army of the Dead’ team discuss the film’s wild action scenes and incredible effects, along with the evolution of the zombie genre.” Black space (T1). “A lone inspector with unorthodox methods investigates a massacre committed in an Israeli institute at the hands of murderers hidden behind unicorn masks.”

(T1). “A lone inspector with unorthodox methods investigates a massacre committed in an Israeli institute at the hands of murderers hidden behind unicorn masks.” How African American Cuisine Transformed America (T1). African American food is American food. In this docuseries, chef and writer Stephen Satterfield traces his delicious and emotional journey, from Africa to Texas. “

(T1). African American food is American food. In this docuseries, chef and writer Stephen Satterfield traces his delicious and emotional journey, from Africa to Texas. “ The ghost experiment . “After witnessing a paranormal event in their hospital, two doctors become obsessed with finding scientific evidence that proves the existence of ghosts.”

. “After witnessing a paranormal event in their hospital, two doctors become obsessed with finding scientific evidence that proves the existence of ghosts.” The Kominsky method (T3). “Acting teacher Sandy Kominsky and his best friend Norman Newlander have the best weapon to deal with getting older together: good humor.”

(T3). “Acting teacher Sandy Kominsky and his best friend Norman Newlander have the best weapon to deal with getting older together: good humor.” Lucifer (T5). “Tired of being the lord of hell, the devil moves to Los Angeles, where he opens a bar and meets a homicide investigator with whom he quickly connects.”

(T5). “Tired of being the lord of hell, the devil moves to Los Angeles, where he opens a bar and meets a homicide investigator with whom he quickly connects.” Blue miracle . “The children of a dilapidated orphanage, their guardian and a captain in the doldrums try to win a lucrative fishing tournament to save their home.”

. “The children of a dilapidated orphanage, their guardian and a captain in the doldrums try to win a lucrative fishing tournament to save their home.” Nail Bomber: Manhunt . “Documentary about the 1999 London bombings against the Black, Bangladeshi and gay communities, and the race to find the perpetrator, a far-right extremist.”

. “Documentary about the 1999 London bombings against the Black, Bangladeshi and gay communities, and the race to find the perpetrator, a far-right extremist.” Ragnarok (T2). «In a Norwegian town affected by pollution and melting glaciers, the end of the world seems a reality. Only a legend can fight an old evil. “

(T2). «In a Norwegian town affected by pollution and melting glaciers, the end of the world seems a reality. Only a legend can fight an old evil. “ Roberto Baggio, the Divine Pigtail. «The story of Roberto Baggio, one of the best footballers of all time. A look at his professional successes, spirit of improvement and conversion to Buddhism. “

Enter catalog:

Do you know Joe Black?

To the limit of risk

Sew Nostre

The less thought day (T2)

The Man of Steel

Mr. Bean’s Vacation

The Soccer

Love Actually

Loving Pablo

Loving Vincent

Lowriders: The American Dream

Lucy

Matilda

Men in Black: International

Minimalism: the important things

Moms at War

My Little Pony – Equestria Girls

State secrets

A little favor

Valerian and the city of a thousand planets

Winners

Me, teenager

Disney +

We continue with Disney +, to which if you are already subscribed and are willing to pay an extra, you will be able to see one of the most anticipated film premieres in recent weeks … among some.

Cruella

We talk about Cruella, obviously, that it is still another rehash of ‘the dream factory’, in this case, about the beginnings of the outdated villain of 101 Dalmatians, Cruella de Vil, played for the occasion by Emma Stone (La La Land, Zombieland). You can see it in cinemas, or you can see it on Disney + with an additional cost of 21.99 euros.

More exclusive content:

Eid . “Ameena, a Muslim Pakistani immigrant, wakes up on Eid and discovers that she must go to school.”

. “Ameena, a Muslim Pakistani immigrant, wakes up on Eid and discovers that she must go to school.” The little prince . “When Gabriel, a 7-year-old Chinese boy who loves ballet, befriends Rob, another Chinese boy from his school, Rob’s father suspects Gabriel’s feminine behavior and decides to intervene.”

. “When Gabriel, a 7-year-old Chinese boy who loves ballet, befriends Rob, another Chinese boy from his school, Rob’s father suspects Gabriel’s feminine behavior and decides to intervene.” The last Chupacabra . “In a world where culture has all but disappeared, a lonely Mexican American woman struggling to perpetuate her traditions inadvertently invokes a dark ancient creature to protect her.”

. “In a world where culture has all but disappeared, a lonely Mexican American woman struggling to perpetuate her traditions inadvertently invokes a dark ancient creature to protect her.” Dinner is served . “A Chinese student in an elite American boarding school realizes that being excellent is not enough when trying to get a leadership position that no foreign student has ever applied for before.”

. “A Chinese student in an elite American boarding school realizes that being excellent is not enough when trying to get a leadership position that no foreign student has ever applied for before.” Fangs grow . “Val García, a Mexican-American, half-human, half-vampire teenager must keep her identity a secret in both worlds, but when her best human friend shows up at her monster-filled high school …”

. “Val García, a Mexican-American, half-human, half-vampire teenager must keep her identity a secret in both worlds, but when her best human friend shows up at her monster-filled high school …” Rebel (T1). “Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie ‘Rebel’ Bello is a humble, unlicensed lawyer. She is a fun, disorganized, bright and courageous woman involved in the causes she believes in. “

(T1). “Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie ‘Rebel’ Bello is a humble, unlicensed lawyer. She is a fun, disorganized, bright and courageous woman involved in the causes she believes in. “ Let’s be tigers. “Avalon is not ready to accept the death of her mother, but when she stays in the care of a 4-year-old boy all night, she finds more comfort than she bargained for.”

New chapters:

The Mister (T1)

The Bad Remittance (T1)

The Simpson (T32)

Marvel’s MODOK (T1)

Enter catalog:

The art of passing everything (T1)

Logan

New Girl (T7)

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video also comes with several exclusive premieres, in addition to the usual list of movies that it integrates in its catalog, which should not take long to grow with everything that the company takes after its recent acquisition of Metro Goldwyn Mayer.

Parot

The most prominent premiere of the week on Amazon Prime Video is Parot, a new Spanish crime thriller series co-produced with RTVE with a curious premise: a serial killer is eliminating rapists, terrorists and other specimens from the underworld released after the end of the application of the Parot doctrine, which affected the computation of the prison sentences in relation to prison benefits and that was annulled by the European Court of Human Rights in 2013. Well, the premise has not been exploited, according to the first criticisms that the series is receiving.

Panic

On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video also premieres an American series, Panic, which is still taking more clubs than the previous one. In short, one more series for post-teens addicted to sawdust whose trailer tells you everything you need to know. About tastes …

More exclusive content:

Traveling with the Derbez (T2). And they are back! The fun and lovable Derbez family travels again, but this time, they are exchanging airplanes and big cities for a camper and the wild. “

(T2). And they are back! The fun and lovable Derbez family travels again, but this time, they are exchanging airplanes and big cities for a camper and the wild. “ Juanes: Origin. “Juanes opens a window to his memory in this visual and musical journey in which he pays tribute to some of the artists and songs that inspired his musical identity.”

New chapters:

Tell me how it happened (T21)

Enter catalog:

2067

Wild friendships

Powder love

Begin again

Bushwick

Caviar for the beasts

Conversations with other women

Dersu Uzala (The Hunter)

Two hanged in Chicago (Visitors cross the pond)

The Chernobyl Cafe

Mr. Wakefield

The old man and the sea

Framed

Good neighbors

Inazuma Eleven GO (T3)

Irina Palm

Ithaca

Foul play in Las Vegas

KMM (Kubala, Moreno and Manchón) (T1)

Seagull

The inner island

The legend of Jabberwock

The raid

Looking for Fidel

Mission Impossible

Dead in a week

Target: Bin Laden

Eight Catalan surnames

Return to Howards End

Sunrise

Setup

A wild love

A woman, a gun and a Chinese noodle shop

A perfect vacation

Summer of a Tokyo family

HBO

Yes, yes, yes, it is true: there has been no more talk this week than the meeting of Friends… and there is only Friends on HBO, but …

Friends: The Reunion

But this from Friends: The ReunionLet’s face it, it is only for the very coffee growers, among which I do not include myself. I saw the series at times in its day, but zero hook. If you think otherwise, you have smiles and tears assured, if you trust those who have already enjoyed this special.

More exclusive content:

The [censurado] Archie Comics special from Robot Chicken (T1). Archie faces the return of Josie and the Pussycats from outer space to Riverdale in this special. Archie’s origin as only the Robot Chicken writers can tell. “

(T1). Archie faces the return of Josie and the Pussycats from outer space to Riverdale in this special. Archie’s origin as only the Robot Chicken writers can tell. “ In therapy (T4). “Extraordinary and emotional series that shows us from a new prism something normal in modern society: a psychotherapy session through five individual stories.”

(T4). “Extraordinary and emotional series that shows us from a new prism something normal in modern society: a psychotherapy session through five individual stories.” Pause with Sam Jay (T1). “Every week the writer and comedian Sam Jay throws a party at her house, where she and her guests discuss current issues.”

(T1). “Every week the writer and comedian Sam Jay throws a party at her house, where she and her guests discuss current issues.” Mr inbetween (T3). “Combining a new relationship, responsibilities as a parent, friends, and a sick brother while trying to make a living is difficult, especially if you work as a hit man.”

New chapters:

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (T6)

The Handmaid’s Tale (T4)

The godfather of harlem (T2)

Mare Of Easttown (T1)

Superman and Lois (T1)

Enter catalog:

Annabelle come home

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Beauty and the Beast

Lorax: In Search of the Lost Trupula

OK KO! Let’s be heroes (T1)

Robot Chicken. Archie Comics Special

A little chaos

Terminator Genisys

Apple TV +

Finally, Apple TV + launches a new program on the incidence of dandruff among the world’s elites … Or something like that.

More exclusive content:

What you don’t see of me (T1). «Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry in a series that talks about mental health. Each episode collects testimonies from anonymous and famous people to help us better understand this often stigmatized reality and see the future with optimism. “

New chapters: