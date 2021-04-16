Newskill Icarus expands its range of gaming monitors with a more affordable model

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Following the recent addition of its 27-inch QHD and 34-inch WQHD models, Newskill continues to take flight by expanding its range of Icarus monitors, and the arrival of the new Newskill Icarus IC27F6-V, which will bring the gaming experience to all audiences with a more affordable 27-inch FHD variant and that maintains an impeccable value for money.

Specifications Newskill Icarus 27 (IC27F6-V)

Screen 27-inch flat VA panel Resolution FHD (1920 × 1080) with 16: 9 ratio Response time 1 ms (MPRT) Update frequency 165 Hz Brightness 350 cd Contrast 3000: 1 Colour NTSC 72% Audio 3.5mm Jack output Connectivity 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x DisplayPort 1.21, 1x DVI 1 Vision angle 178 / 178º Dimensions 36.4 x 61.6 x 5.8 cm (46.4 x 61.6 x 7.5 cm with stand) Price 229.99 euros





Following the design of his family, we will find a quite attractive design, with a frameless design panel with top and side edges reduced to a minimum, maintaining a larger viewing surface that makes it perfect for use in multi-monitor setups.

All this while maintaining that gamer touch, with a base of pronounced angles, which will be attached to the monitor on a small circular rotating platform, in this case without any added lighting, but with some small blue details and lines that will give it a unique character.

Thus, while we meet again with a 27-inch VA panel, on this occasion we will see a small reduction in its resolution, limited this time to Full HD without HDR options. Although this will not take away for this new Newskill Ikarus to maintain other of the most interesting qualities of his family, such as the one backed by a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz, a response time of 1 millisecond, and support for both FreeSync and G-Sync image enhancement technologies from AMD and NVIDIA, as well as other image enhancement and eye care technologies with support for MPRT, Flickr Free, or Low Blue Light mode.

Availability and price

As the company has shared, the new Newskill Icarus 27 FHD will be distributed in our country under the exclusivity of PcComponentes, with a starting price of only 229.99 euros.