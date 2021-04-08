web
Tech NewsGaming

Newskill Sylvanus Pro, high-level gaming with 7.1 surround sound

newskill sylvanus pro auriculares gaming 1000x600.jpg
newskill sylvanus pro auriculares gaming 1000x600.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

After the recent expansion of the color range of its current models, Newskill now surprises us with the new addition of The Sylvanus Pro to its family of gaming headsets, with a headset manufactured to offer performance at the level of professional video game players, with high-quality components such as its premium 50mm drivers and digital 7.1 surround audio.

Newskill Sylvanus Pro Specifications

Controller 50mm with neodymium magnets
Speaker Closed circumaural
Frequency response 20 to 20,000Hz
Impedance 32 Ω
Sensitivity 115 dBSPL / mW (at 1kHz)
Connectivity Dual controller: 3.5mm jack and USB
Weight 340 grams
Price From 89.95 euros

Microphone

Element Electret condenser
Polar pattern Unidirectional
Frequency response Determined
Sensitivity -42 ± 3 dB (at 1kHz)
Newskill Sylvanus Pro
Newskill Sylvanus Pro


Starting with the aesthetic section, the Sylvanus Pro will be built around an adjustable headband finished in anodized aluminum, on which will rest some extra pads finished in velvet, in addition to the rectangular pads of the speakers themselves, an improved ergonomic design based on the current trends of professional e-Sports players that will make you forget you are wearing them .

Although undoubtedly the greatest quality of these gaming headphones is undoubtedly the addition of virtual 7.1 surround sound and removable pop filter microphone, which will ensure a high quality of sound, clean and defined, for both games and communications.

Finally, designed to meet the needs of all current users, the Sylvanus Pro, thanks to the use of a dual controller through the use of a 3.5 mm jack connector and a USB, present a huge multi-compatibility section, being able to use them and enjoy all their features on any of the current platforms such as PC, PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Series X / S, Nintendo Switch and even any smartphone.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the Newskill Sylvanus Pro on the official website of the brand, available for purchase under a price of 89.95 euros. In addition, as usual, from Newskill they have advanced since soon we will also be able to find these gaming headphones in other distributors such as Amazon and PcComponentes.

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Tech News

Facebook won’t notify its users if they were part of its latest massive leak

One of the great news of the technological world in recent days is the latest massive leak data from Facebook, which compromised the...
Read more
Computing

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Definitive Design, Hardware, and Release Date

Samsung is one of the few companies that has decided to compete face to face with Apple in the tablet market, with models...
Read more
Gaming

Gomi Speaker, a speaker built entirely from recycled material

A curious sustainable initiative arose thanks to a funding campaign through Kickstarter. It is a portable speaker built entirely from waste materials.This speaker...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.