Niall Quinn has left his post as Interim Deputy Chief Executive of the Football Association of Ireland.

He was asked to stay in the post until the association’s Extraordinary General Meeting last week, where a new governance proposed by the Government was adopted.

Quinn said he had enjoyed his time with the club since last January and that the club ‘s headquarters in Abbotstown have restructured.

The former midfielder played 86 times for the Republic of Ireland between 1986 and 2002.