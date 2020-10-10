Nicobiaca: Cafe for black cats only

Tokyo: To some deluded people, a black cat crossing the road is considered a bad omen, but a gentleman in Japan loves black cats so much that he has just opened a cafe for the lion’s black spaces called “Nikobiyaka”. Has been named.

There are currently hundreds of cat cafes in Japan, with Nicobia only reserved for black cats. It was inaugurated in 2013. Since then, a large number of tourists come to see this cafe every day. Interestingly, like other countries in the world, Japan also sees and keeps cats of other colors than black cats. That’s why the owner of the cafe, Yagi, came up with the idea of ​​building a hotel for black cats, which is now popular all over the world.

In Nicobia, cats play, eat and relax with their black peers. That is why this cafe has played an important role in dispelling the myths related to black cats in Japan. Cats are also considered a mystery in ancient Japanese mythology.

By April 2020, the number of cats that had ‘graduated’ from Nicobia had exceeded 321. As soon as a cat leaves, the cafe owners bring in another cat, leaving 10 cats at a time. These cats also learn many tricks here and a special colored ribbon is put around each cat’s neck. There is also a full menu of delicious foods for black cats.

The cafe entry fee is ڈالر 10, which allows people to spend just one hour. There is also food for humans and cat literature and magazines, but the cafe suffered severe financial losses during the Corona virus epidemic.

After the loss, Yagi appealed to the public for online help, after which in a few days رقم 11,000 was raised and the cafe system was set up and people are still donating.