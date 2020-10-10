Latest newsTop Stories

Nicobiaca: Cafe for black cats only

By Brian Adam
0
0
Cafe for black cats is gaining popularity in Japan (Photo: Nikobiyaka Facebook page)
Nicobiaca: Cafe For Black Cats Only

Must Read

Latest news

The Xiaomi Mi 10T / 10T Pro no longer have secrets: Full specifications and images

Abraham - 0
We are a few days away from the launch of the Mi 10T series, which will take place next Wednesday 30 at 14:00 (Spanish...
Read more
Google

Google improves the security of its application with new alerts

Brian Adam - 0
Protecting our Google account is one of those objectives that we must set ourselves in our day to day because There are so many...
Read more
Latest news

Samsung will continue to launch Fan Editions of its flagships

Abraham - 0
In 2017, Samsung launched its first Fan Edition of a flagship, which was a relaunch of its failed Galaxy Note 7. Although we thought...
Read more
Mobile

iOS 14.2 will add more than 100 emojis and new gender and skin tone options

Abraham - 0
Apple has released this week the public and developer betas for iOS 14.2, which among other innovations present more than 100 new emojis. Among...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Cafe for black cats is gaining popularity in Japan (Photo: Nikobiyaka Facebook page)

Tokyo: To some deluded people, a black cat crossing the road is considered a bad omen, but a gentleman in Japan loves black cats so much that he has just opened a cafe for the lion’s black spaces called “Nikobiyaka”. Has been named.

There are currently hundreds of cat cafes in Japan, with Nicobia only reserved for black cats. It was inaugurated in 2013. Since then, a large number of tourists come to see this cafe every day. Interestingly, like other countries in the world, Japan also sees and keeps cats of other colors than black cats. That’s why the owner of the cafe, Yagi, came up with the idea of ​​building a hotel for black cats, which is now popular all over the world.

In Nicobia, cats play, eat and relax with their black peers. That is why this cafe has played an important role in dispelling the myths related to black cats in Japan. Cats are also considered a mystery in ancient Japanese mythology.

By April 2020, the number of cats that had ‘graduated’ from Nicobia had exceeded 321. As soon as a cat leaves, the cafe owners bring in another cat, leaving 10 cats at a time. These cats also learn many tricks here and a special colored ribbon is put around each cat’s neck. There is also a full menu of delicious foods for black cats.

The cafe entry fee is ڈالر 10, which allows people to spend just one hour. There is also food for humans and cat literature and magazines, but the cafe suffered severe financial losses during the Corona virus epidemic.

After the loss, Yagi appealed to the public for online help, after which in a few days رقم 11,000 was raised and the cafe system was set up and people are still donating.

Related Articles

Top Stories

Fine sensors developed by butterflies and toy drones

Brian Adam - 0
Washington: Scientists at the University of Washington have created extremely small and lightweight drones for various purposes that can be dropped into the...
Read more
Latest news

An amazing wooden house worm

Brian Adam - 0
Mexico: Many insects use a variety of tricks to protect themselves from prey. Earlier we have mentioned the story of a caterpillar decorating dead...
Read more
Community

TOM O’DONNELL 1926-2020: The former Gaeltacht minister from Limerick in fact

Brian Adam - 0
Former Taoiseach John Bruton says that Tom O'Donnell's work as Gaeltacht minister was a 'great feat' and that he earned the respect of the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©