Nike launches the “FlyEase”, a shoe with a technology that will make you forget the laces

In 2019 Nike delivered on the promise of Marty McFly’s Mags by introducing the first Adapt BB basketball shoes that they self-tighten, then as part of a 25th anniversary launch, on the Air Jordan XI they released a version called “Adapt” that was also equipped with self-lacing automatic laces. All these models had the same point in common, the prohibitiveness of their price. Now the brand has launched new, much more accessible shoes under the name “FlyEase” and that do not have laces..

Nike FlyEase, the new slip-on shoes

Thanks to a bistable hinge and a midsole tensioner, the shoe is strong enough to for use in athletic activities or with casual wear, but its most striking novelty is that it can be placed on the foot without the need for laces.

his hinge and tensioner do all the work. To remove them, all you have to do is use the other foot to press and hold the heel of the “kick foot” and remove it from the shoe. It’s intuitive, easy to put on and take off, and it’s proof of how design, innovation and engineering can come together to answer an ambitious North Star: creating a hands-free shoe.

Nike

How do they work if they don’t have laces?

As we have commented, its technology is worthy of study, behind the smooth movement of the shoe there is a bistable hinge that allows that the shoe is secure in fully open and fully closed states. This duality allows another characteristic detail: the Nike GO FlyEase tensioner. The turnbuckle’s unique flexibility overloads an action many might take for granted (pulling out a shoe) and completely reinvents this movement as the basis for an accessible design.

Nike since its inception has shown that its technologies have been used in numerous styles of footwear in basketball, running and sportswear. Each successive design balances the rigor of FlyEase criteria with unshakable performance standards.

“Usually I spend a lot of time putting myself in my shoes,” says Vio. “With Nike GO FlyEase, I just need to put my feet up and jump on it. Shoes are a new kind of technology, not just for adapted athletes but for everyone’s real life. “

Price and availability

The Nike GO FlyEase is available initially by invitation for selected members from Nike, with wider consumer availability anticipated later this year. Specifically, the Go FlyEase will cost $ 120 when it goes on sale from February 15.