Nikola deal electrifies General Motors’ dilemma

By Brian Adam
Nikola Deal Electrifies General Motors' Dilemma

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Traditional car manufacturers rarely get the benefit of the doubt. That’s what General Motors is proving again by buying 11%, for $ 2 billion, of electric truck startup Nikola. Shareholders seem more convinced of this version. Tuesday’s 40% rise in Nikola’s stock increased its market value by roughly the $ 5 billion that the company expects to save with the addition of GM. But this rose 8%, and did not reach the 4,000 million that he will earn with the operation.

If the deal were a typical manufacturing contract, it would make sense. It usually involves one firm developing key technology and paying another to assemble it, as Alphabet’s Waymo did with FCA. GM will build Nikola’s first vehicle, the Badger pickup. But it will also supply the important batteries for that and following models. Nikola’s role is currently limited to design, sales and marketing. Plus, the benefits Nikola expects to reap over the next 10 years are cost savings. GM anticipates gains from increased revenue and the growing value of its stake in Nikola. If shareholders think so, they should be more attractive and limitless than cost cuts.

GM has had similar experiences, such as receiving only a modest stock market rise after unveiling its prototype robotaxi and Ultium battery earlier in the year. Similar Tesla ads, for example, can skyrocket in value. That’s partly because it’s a pure bet on electric and autonomous cars, like ikola, Lordstown Motors and other brands that have struck deals to list via blank check companies this year.

GM and its old rivals have older technology to handle alongside the new. Dealing with young people can open up new sources of income. But it probably also means cannibalizing your business. GM, for example, wants to launch its own Chevrolet electric truck in 2021. Only when the two compete for sales will the value of the deal become clearer.

