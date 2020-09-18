Nikola is not cut out for driving the stock markets

It’s ironic that a hedge fund with a name associated with an infamous hydrogen-related transportation disaster is taking on a company that develops vehicles powered by the same gas. Hindenburg Research last week accused Nikola founder and CEO Trevor Milton of making “materially false statements” about the aspiring zero-emission vehicle maker’s progress. Now both the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking under Nikola’s hood.

Hindenburg traveled early in Milton’s career in search of dirt, and that included talking to the partner and buyer of the first business he ran. But the bulk of his report and the basis of the 53 questions it raises focuses on Milton’s announcement that in a year he would have the technologies Nikola is looking for. The company’s response so far has been clumsy, causing its share price to fall.

The $ 12 billion company took several days to respond, and even then it only partially addressed Hindenburg’s concerns, while denying the hedge fund fraud allegations (it says they are “false and misleading). Use a play on words, for example, to address the accusation that gravity, rather than a running engine, propelled a truck in a 2016 video.

And Nikola has resorted to the same instinctive defense chosen by many companies in similar situations: attacking short sellers. That often fails, and Hindenburg has already used Nikola’s response for his next volley. It says the company has “holes big enough for a truck to pass”, and that it has only answered 10 of its 53 questions.

Nikola’s deal with General Motors last week, before this battle broke out, showed that Milton has been overly optimistic about his company’s products. The Detroit automaker, which celebrates its 112th birthday on Wednesday, will build Nikola’s first vehicle, the Badger pickup.

This collaboration is not unusual: Tesla, after all, used Lotus to build its Roadster in its early days. But General Motors, for now, will also supply Badger and the large semi-trailers on Nikola’s production line with electric batteries and hydrogen fuel cells, the powertrains that are supposed to be the heart of Milton’s business model.

Nikola for now remains a “pre-entry company,” as CFO Kim Brady calls it. It went public thanks to a merger with a specifically created company already listed, or SPAC, a process that saved Nikola some of the scrutiny of a traditional public offering for sale process. In hindsight, that was premature for a company at such an early stage. For now it is only made to drive through private markets.

