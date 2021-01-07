Nikola Tesla, one of the greatest inventors in history

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

If there is anyone to whom we owe almost everything that has electricity today, it is Nikola Tesla. This scientist was born on July 10, 1856 in the then Austro-Hungarian Empire, specifically in a town called Smiljan, in present-day Croatia.

Since he was little, Tesla was interested in electricity. In fact, on one occasion it happened that, when he stroked his cat, sparks were produced. This made a great impression on him, so he asked his father, Milutin Tesla, what that phenomenon was, and he replied that it was electricity.

In addition, science was always present in his life, as his mother, Đuka Mandić, used her free time to make various homemade appliances such as craft tools. She was a self-taught scientist who stayed at home as a homemaker.

In 1863, the family moved to Gospić and there, Tesla attended a gymnasium (a secondary school) in Karlovac. The little genius completed his four-year studies in just three.

When he was 17, he fell ill with cholera. His illness worsened to an alarming extent, so his father promised that if he recovered, he would send him to the best engineering school. This happened, and in 1875 he began his studies at the University of Graz in the career of Electrical Engineering.

Although some sources claim that he graduated from this house of studies, the University assures that it does not contain Tesla records beyond the second semester of the third year. This last statement makes sense, especially since Tesla worked hard from 3:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., including Sundays and holidays.

In 1878 he went to Maribor (now Slovenia) where he obtained a job as an engineering assistant. At this time he suffered from a nervous breakdown, so his father persuaded him to enter to study at the Carolina University in Prague. However, in 1879 his father passed away, so he again abandoned his studies.

In 1880 he went to Budapest where he worked alongside Nebojša Petrović on a project that used twin turbines to generate continuous power. A year later, Tesla was already the chief electrician for a telegraph company and thus became an engineer for the country’s first telephone system. It is also said that he managed to invent a device that worked as an amplifier, so it was probably the first loudspeaker in history.

The war of the currents

Later, Tesla moved to Paris where he began to work at the Edison Company and, in 1884, he decided to travel directly to New York, where the office of Thomas Alva Edison was located, who immediately hired him.

However, their relationship did not turn into a good one. In fact, the complete opposite happened. Edison and Tesla had great differences regarding the approach to their work: on the one hand, Edison believed that direct current was the best option, while Tesla defended that alternating current was a better option. Their rivalry was so great that they called this dispute “the war of the currents.”

Despite the fact that Tesla was actually the one who was right about his approach, Edison refused to help him. It did not seem to him that a newcomer was taking his throne from him, so he was commissioned to develop a smear campaign against the young Serbian. Thus, on one occasion he denied the payment of $ 50,000, commenting: “When you become a true American, you will be in a position to appreciate a good Yankee joke.”

In this way, Tesla decided that he would not endure any more abuse by Edison, so he founded his own company, Tesla Electric Light & Manufacturing. However, this was not successful as it did not have the support of investors. Because of this, he was relieved of his own company and had to find a job as a laborer in order to survive.

Still, they did not stop inventing and experimenting. In 1887 he built an alternating current-fed brushless induction motor, developed the principle of its coil, and began working with George Westinghouse at Westinghouse Electric & Manufacturing Company’s.

Patent war

In 1893, together with Westinghouse, he developed an electrical supply project to power the city of Buffalo, and a few years later, in 1898, he presented one of his last inventions at the first Electrical Exhibition: the Teleautomaton, a miniature boat that was controlled remotely using the radio. Unfortunately, this did not obtain the merits for its invention, because in 1903 the Spanish Leonardo Torres Quevedo patented the Telekino, considered the first radio control device in history.

This was not the only problem of this style that Tesla faced. In fact, in 1909 the invention of radio was credited to Guillermo Marconi, who won a Nobel Prize that year. However, Tesla had previously tried to patent the idea, in 1896. This error was rectified shortly before his death, in 1943, when the United States Supreme Court returned the patent to him.

Tesla passed away at the age of 87 on January 7, 1943. After his death, the United States government intervened in his office to requisition all the reports of his inventions and projects. Still, these could not be deciphered, and it was not until years later that the inventor’s family managed to recover the seized material.

One of the projects that remained in the inventor’s mind was the World Wireless System, which sought “instant and precise wireless transmission of any type of signals, messages or characters, to all parts of the world.” However, it was unable to develop it due to lack of funds. Today, the inventor would be very proud to realize how communications work today.

Despite how unfair the story was with this character, the truth is that Tesla was one of the best inventors of the 20th century. Today, his life and work is made known at the tesla museum in the city of Belgrade, where they ensure that their legacy lives on in history.

.