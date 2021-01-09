Nine unmissable series that arrive in the first months of 2021

- Advertisement -

The 2021 is presented in a particular way also for the series. Many of them scheduled to premiere in the first months, were postponed due to the confinement of the past year. But others are already ready, and their premieres feel closer.

WandaVision (Disney Plus, January 15)

One of the most anticipated series of 2021 arrives at Disney Plus: Wanda vision. Elizabeth olsen puts himself in the shoes of Wanda Maximoff and Paul bettany plays Vision. Both are immersed in this kind of classic situation comedy mixed with the Marvel universe, in which the two superheroes, with an apparently perfect life, begin to suspect the real world. One of the great bets of the platform for this year that begins.

Spy War (History, January 16)

Damien Lewis (Homeland and Billions) joins this new proposal of History as presenter of real stories behind the secret missions of international spies. Recorded in London, Moscow and Israel, it reveals cases of the KGB, the Cold War and other organizations during the 8 episodes that end on March 6.

Walker Texas Ranger (The CW-January 21)

With no channel or platform in Argentina yet, this new version of that version of Chuck Norris returns with different airs to the screens of the United States ared Padalecki, which just ended Supernatural‘, puts on this Texas ranger’s hat and promises to deliver new adventures. Cordell Walker, the name of his character, is a widowed father of two, who returns to Austin after spending two years as an undercover agent. A risky role for Padelecki after playing Sam Winchester for 15 seasons on the series that brought him to fame.

Plague (HBO, January 11)

Next Monday at 22 it opens Plague, a Spanish series that will have six episodes. Set in the 16th century in Seville, the story will focus on the role of Mateo (Pablo Molinero) a man fleeing a conviction imposed by the Inquisition for having printed forbidden books. The plague of the plague and murders of diabolical dyes stalk the city and Mateo must fight them. An Iberian blockbuster with a great cast.

30 coins (HBO, 2021)

Although its premiere was scheduled for these first months, the Spanish production delayed its airing and will wait a little longer. So no definite date, 30 Coins is presented as one of the great series directed by the great Alex de la Iglesia. Father Vergara (Edouard fernandez) Performer of exorcism and at the same time ex-convict, he takes refuge in a town in the interior of Spain. But his enemies find him in search of a coin. The cast completes it Miguel Angel Silvestre (Velvet) as the mayor Paco and Megan Montaner like the vet Elena.

Sky Red (Netflix, 2021)

The new series of Alex Pina, the creator of The Paper House, is about to reach the Netflix platform. Three prostitutes, one SpanishVeronica Sanchez), an Argentine (Lali Esposito) and a Cuban (Yany Prado), flee down a highway after seriously injuring the pimp who ran them. The series will have 8 episodes of 25 minutes each. The rest of the cast have names already known to all: Asier Etxeandia (Velvet, Pain and Glory), Miguel Angel Silvestre (Velvet) and Enric Auquer (Perfect life)

Loki (Disney Plus, May 2021)

Tom hiddelton He knew how to give life to the other side of Thor in the Marvel franchises. The strength of his character managed to generate great empathy and his own series. In May, it will hit the Disney Plus platform with its own story. Eight episodes will make up the first season and will feature Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Owen wilson within its cast.

Impeachment: American Crime Story: The Clinton-Lewinsky Affair (FX)

Although it is still being filmed, this third part of American Crime Story is expected with great anxiety because he gets into the affair between the former president Bill clinton and the intern Monica lewinsky. After two seasons in which its creator, Ryan murphy addressed the cases of OJ Simpson and the crime of the designer Gianni versace, in this new installment, the showrunner was based on a book by Jeffrey toobin to tell this story that made an impact around the world. The luxury cast is made up Beanie Feldstein (as Lewinsky), Clive owen (in the role of Clinton), Sarah paulson (Linda Trapp, who released the recordings) and Annaleigh ashford (as Paula Jones, another of the plaintiffs against Bill Clinton)

Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney Plus, March 19)

Six episodes will be part of the first season of this series also the Marvel Universe. Anthony Mackie puts on the Sam Wilson suit again and Sebastian Stan It will be Bucky Barnes again. After the events that occurred in the last film of Avengers (“Endgame”) our beloved Wilson will become the new Captain America. Adds to the story Daniel Brühl, like Baron Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, niece of Hayley Atwell’s character and Wyatt russell, like John Walker.

