Ninite, the way to install several applications on Windows in a single click

When we acquire a new computer or format the one we already have, it is necessary to go through the installation processes again. While this is not complicated at all, it can take a long time while we download each program and install it. In that sense, we will present you a tool with which you can install several applications at the same time.

Its name is Ninite and it offers a really simple user experience that will help you save a lot of time and effort.

Install multiple apps in one motion

Although the installation of a program is as simple as following the instructions of the wizard, the matter becomes more complicated when the number of elements is multiplied. The reality is that we not only use a couple of programs or applications on the computer, but there can be more than 5 between browsers, decompressing applications, multimedia players and messaging applications. This means that, after arriving home with our new equipment, a few more hours of work await us for its provisioning.

This is where Ninite comes into play with the ability to install multiple apps in one go. The service is not an application repository, what it really does is take the apps that we mark and obtain them from the official sites. Subsequently, it creates an installation package that, when run on Windows, will proceed to incorporate all the chosen programs.

In this way, the process begins with entering the Ninite website. There you will receive a list with all the available software and a box next to it to mark it. When you finish selecting the software you want to install, scroll down and click the “Get Your Ninite” button. This will start the download of the package with which you can install several applications at the same time.

Once you have it on your computer, run it and the installation will begin without the need for our intervention. Ninite is a great alternative to save time and effort, a process that can be exhausting like installing many apps.

To prove it, follow this link.

