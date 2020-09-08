Nintendo presents a new Game & Watch with classic Mario games

Nintendo published yesterday afternoon a new Nintendo Direct focused on the 35 years of Super Mario, the game that started one of the most successful sagas in video game history and that it will feature a series of events, products and re-releases that the company’s biggest fans will be able to buy (or reserve) from today until March 31.

And one of them is sure to move the hearts of those who already have gray hair and who in the early 80’s they begged their parents to buy them some of those Game & Watch mythical that came to the market with the vitola of being a portable console. Of course, with a single game: Donkey Kong Jr., Mario’s Cement Factory, Popeye, Snoopy, Climber, Manhole, Flagman, Ball, etc. All, names that are part of the history of video games.

Updated and with more games

This new Game & Watch from Super Mario Bros. has the peculiarity that it maintains the appearance of those little machines from the 80s, which includes the box and packaging, although the screen and its interior are completely renewed since it has a full color panel where we can play with some of the best-known classics of the company.

One of them will be the first Super Mario Bros. that came out on the NES in 1985 and from which they began to count the years to celebrate the different anniversaries. Also, we will have the addition of Super Mario Bros. 2 The Lost Levels (1988), a rarity that never reached the market as such and to which we have only had access years later through compilations and special editions like that Super Mario All-Stars that came to Super Nintendo.

Besides that, and in the same way that the original Game & Watch did, It will have a display mode that will allow us to use it as a clock / alarm when we are not playing. Finally, say that Nintendo has said goodbye to the mythical button batteries and this miniconsole will have a battery that we can recharge through a USB-C connector. By the way, the company warns that the charger is not included, so you will have to use your smartphone or the Nintendo Switch, if you have it. You can reserve it right now in the main specialized stores at A price of 59.99 euros and will be available from November 13. Won’t you buy yours?

>