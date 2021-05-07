nintendo sells many game consoles but fears chip shortage

Nintendo has performed much better in the past quarter than experts anticipated. But the Japanese company warns that the chip shortage could limit the production of the Nintendo Switch in the near future.

Nintendo mainly benefited from the popularity of games like Monster Hunt Rise and the sale of Nintendo Switch consoles . But the Japanese company warned with the publication of the quarterly figures for the chip shortages that can disrupt the production of the game consoles. Sony and Microsoft also suffer from the chip shortage in the production of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox X and S Series .

Due to the ongoing corona crisis, demand for Nintendo’s games and consoles remained strong. In the quarter to March, the Japanese manufacturer reported an operating profit of 909 million euros. The average forecast (517 million euros) was thus far exceeded.

Nintendo expects to sell 25.5 million consoles for the year. That follows the sale of 28.8 million Nintendo Switch devices sold last year.

Possible new version Switch

In recent months, Nintendo did not come with a lot of updates. The company is reportedly planning to release a large number of new games in the second half of the year.

In addition, it probably wants to come with an improved version of the Switch . with a faster Nvidia chip and a better Samsung OLED screen The original console is now more than four years old and was joined by a cheaper Switch Lite at the end of 2019 .

Super Mario Kart and Animal Crossing

In total, the Switch has now sold 84.6 million times. In terms of total number of devices sold, the console surpassed the Game Boy Advance, of which approximately 81.5 million units were sold between 2001 and 2010.

The best-selling game on Switch last quarter was again Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, followed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons .