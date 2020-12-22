Nioh 2: the review of the latest DLC The First Samurai

- Advertisement -

Eight months after the launch of the second chapter (here you can read our review of Nioh 2), Team Ninja has recently published The First Samurai, DLC that marks the conclusion of the post-launch path of the Koei Tecmo title. An epilogue that effectively closes the adventure of the brave Hide without in any way upsetting the conservative course traced by the studio for the second chapter of his martial epic, but rather reaffirming the conceptual cornerstone of the production, which coincides with the old motto “if it’s not broken, don’t fix it“. A mantra that does not necessarily exclude the evolution of consolidated dynamics, as demonstrated by both the changes made to the combat system of Nioh 2, and those with endgame contents present in it The First Samurai, which sees the return of a mode particularly dear to the fanatics of the series.

The origins of evil

The First Samurai opens with yet another Hide’s journey between the meshes of time, towards the last stage of a journey marked by the impious deeds of the demon lord Otakemaru. Unlike the previous add-ons (if you want, the review of the DLC The disciple of Tengu is just a click away), however, this time Team Ninja preferred to compose the story without bringing up characters and events taken from Japanese history, focusing on exclusively on the esoteric strand of Nioh’s fiction.

On the other hand, the last act of post-launch support is to all intents and purposes a “story of the origins”, with which the studio tries to close the epic of the protagonists by answering some of the questions left open along the centuries-old path of saga. While the new questline reinvigorates and legitimizes the premise “spacetime“at the base of the Season Pass, recovering the concept of” circularity of destiny “so dear to Miyazaki, on the other hand the staging moves at uncertain steps, especially as regards the characterization of the key characters.

Moreover, with only two main missions active, the additional campaign does not offer great room for maneuver to the story, which closes quickly within a couple of hours (plus another 3 to complete the nine secondary tasks included in the package). Also from the point of view of level design, The First Samurai is probably the least brilliant of the DLCs published so far, net of a couple of creative choices that – especially in the second part of the adventure – pleasantly surprised us, with the complicity of particularly challenging and very fun secondary boss fights, which will not fail to put your skills to the test warlike.

Even the main battles will be able to give you a hard time, with a trio of bosses (one already seen in the past) characterized by attack patterns of rare infamy, as well as blessed by an inspired and evocative design. A discourse that we extend without reservation to the new Yokai included in the offer, first of all the mighty Itsumade: a demon bird so ferocious that it ridicules the lethal abilities of the Karasu Tengu.

Speaking of winged threats, once again Ninja Theory has decided to delight the public with a very welcome cameo (after that of Ryu Hayabusa in Darkness in the Capital), allowing the warriors to cross blades with Nyotengu, one of the fighters of the Dead of roster Alive. In spite of everything, therefore, The First Samurai does not fail to give fans some memorable moments and, more generally, it aligns with the quality standards of a trio of content modeled to meet a specific goal: to offer fans of Koei Tecmo’s role-playing action series excellent reasons to continue accumulating loot, amrita and corpses.

From this point of view, the latest Nioh 2 DLC does not betray expectations, with a package that seems designed above all to satisfy the needs of the most hardened players (we suggest, if you want to have a more complete picture of post-launch support, to also read the review of the Darkness in the Capital DLC).

A veteran-proof DLC

As anticipated, The First Samurai is a content designed to meet the needs of the most hardcore users above all: veterans with hundreds of levels on their shoulders who, after exterminating endless legions of Yokai, still have no intention of hanging their blades. Far from it, in fact. In this regard, the latest DLC offers an assortment of missions characterized by a particularly merciless degree of challenge (also for the canons of the game), with some spikes that – in all honesty – have put a strain on our sanity.

A discourse that particularly concerns the new level of difficulty “The dream of the Nioh“, perfectly capable of cornering even the most daring fighters. After completing” The Sage’s Dream “, these brave ones will also be able to face the pitfalls of an endgame instance that reworks the dynamics of” The Abyss “of the first Nioh (at this link you will find the review of Nioh) to propose a more balanced and satisfying playful recipe, although not particularly distant from the previous one. Setting aside the system of curses, the penalties attributed to the fighters at the beginning of each level of the Abyss , this time players will be able to unlock up to four blessings per floor (by finding as many hidden Kodamas), to gain perks such as damage bonuses or the ability to summon allies from the blue tombs.

By killing enemies, it will also be possible to accumulate points to invest in the enhancement of the buffs given to the character: a mechanic that amplifies the sense of progression and, with the help of the Kodama blessing system, encourages users to explore every nook and cranny of the 108 levels that make up this new hell, resisting the temptation to rush directly in front of the boss on duty.

While each run offers 5 additional levels that change from day to day, we would have liked it if the developers had decided to take a modular approach similar to that of Bloodborne Chalice Labyrinths, in order to mitigate the repetitiveness inherent in this kind of modality. Overall, however, the evolution of this particular component ofendgame by Nioh it seemed effective and well thought-out, the right crowning for a rich and abundant content offer, capable of offering hundreds of hours of ferocious fun.

As per tradition, the package also includes a fair amount of armor and lethal tools for all tastes, including some sets that can significantly alter the meta of the game. Although the absence of a new weapon to wield in battle is felt, we cannot therefore help but consider The First Samurai as the worthy conclusion of the saga of Hide the half-demon, the last piece of a valuable mosaic that will also make its debut in the first months of the next on PC and PlayStation 5 with an enhanced technical sector.