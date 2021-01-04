Niurka and Rommel Pacheco visited together the cenotes of Yucatán in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis: the networks did not forgive them

- Advertisement -

To start 2021 and in the midst of the outbreak of coronavirus in the national territory, Niurka made a trip to the Yucatan cenotes with her daughter and some friends, like Mexican diver Rommel Pacheco and his girlfriend Lylo Fa.

This excursion was harshly criticized by netizens who, given the various photographs shared by the controversy vedette cuban, pointed out the fact that society is still not in a position to go out for a walk and less accompanied by so many people, as can be seen in the images.

And it is that before the recommendations of the Ministry of Health to take shelter at home and only go out to what is strictly necessary in order to reduce the risk of infection by the virus, Niurka chose to spend a happy moment with her family and even showed it off on her social networks in the face of the furious comments of several of his followers.

“Social distancing, and where was the healthy distance?” the situation improves ”, “Is that the example of civic responsibility that you give your children? Very bad Niurka “, “It surprises me that being athletes and outstanding athletes they risk being infected by coronavirus”, are some of the messages that can be read on social networks in response to the photos shared by the actress.

“Rommel Pacheco. Thank you friend, it was a wonderful evening, you are a great athlete and a great human being, ”wrote Juan Osorio’s ex-wife about the winner of three gold and two plant medals at the Pan American Games, with whom he has a good friendship.

And it is that these remarks against the way of acting of the vedette intensified because she herself shared the official recommendations to maintain confinement on her social networksTherefore, users described their visit to the cenotes of Yucatán as incongruous, the state where few months ago Niurka moved to live away from the hustle and bustle of Mexico City.

It was at the end of 2020 when Niurka Marcos made a call on her social networks for her followers not to hold parties or meetings, and asked them to stay at home, respecting health measures to avoid and reduce coronavirus infections.

The interpreter of The emperor, shared a post that reads that We are on alert for COVID-19, and that this situation is the responsibility of the entire societyHowever, she was criticized because she herself does not comply with the recommended protocols.

And it is that last November 25, when the dancer turned 53 years old, she celebrated the occasion in a party room accompanied by friends, musicians and family. In the snapshots of his birthday celebration, you can see how none of the attendees respected the health regulations against the disease that has already claimed the lives of more than 127 thousand people, just in Mexico.

Already at the beginning of December, Niurka had anticipated that she planned to visit the aforementioned cenotes with her children:

“The little tree that I have inside my house will be enjoyed when my children arrive at the end of the year now, because on the 24th they will be with their partner’s mothers and on the 31st they will go with me to Mérida to go to Tulum, to the cenotes, the springs, the vacations. As I said, I was preparing a vacation niche for my family, my friends and for all of you (press) when you go to Mérida there you have your house and I do have hammocks hanging because it is typical YucatecanAnd I do have fans all over the house because it’s typical Yucatecan and I do have my air conditioning in my bedroom just because I’m the diva, the bitch, ”he concluded with his characteristic sense of humor.

