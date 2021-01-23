Latest news

“No basis for killing men shot by British Army”

By Brian Adam
Omagh coroner's committee over Paddy McElhone's murder
Brian Adam
Omagh coroner's committee over Paddy McElhone's murder

The killing of a man shot by a British soldier in Co Tyrone in 1974 was unfounded, a coroner told an inquest into the case in Omagh today.

Paddy McElhone, 24, was shot and killed in the back near his home in Lime Hill, Pomeroy, Co Tyrone.

Coroner Judge Siobhán Keegan said no matter what version of the story was told the killing of the young man could not be justified.

Paddy McElhone was an innocent man thrown out of cold blood and without warning, the coroner said.

She said it was no threat to anyone.

He was not on the list of members of the IRA and his family were people of whom there were few, she said.

This is the first case in a series of coroner’s committees about a number of killings that occurred during the northern conflict.

