No deaths to be announced, the lowest number of cases reported any day in almost two months

Earlier in the evening, the Northern Department of Health announced that it had confirmed 280 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest number in a single day since the first of October.

The Department of Health has confirmed 252 new cases of the crown virus this afternoon, the lowest number of cases reported on a single day since 26 September.

No further deaths from the disease were to be announced today.

The lower the figures for the spread of the disease by the end of the week, the greater the freedom to release the Level 5 restrictions, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said this afternoon.

Of the 252 new cases today, 26 were in Cork, 16 in Mayo and 13 in Donegal.

There were six cases in Kerry and five in Galway.

There were less than five cases in Waterford and less than five in Meath.

88 cases involved Dublin.

The hospital has 289 people affected by the Covid-19 and 33 of those in an intensive care unit.

The fortnightly rate of the disease in the state has now dropped to 109, the lowest rate in Europe compared to Finland. The rate here has fallen by 40% in the last two weeks.

Donegal still has the highest rate in the country with 227 cases per 100,000 in the county in the last 14 days.

The rate in Waterford is now at 156 and the rate at 125 is in county Meath.

The rate in Mayo has fallen to 89, 82 in Cork, 64 in Galway and 60 in Kerry.

The Taoiseach says the Government will make a decision on Thursday or Friday on how to ease Level 5 restrictions next week.

Restrictions on family visits have already worked and this would need to be taken into account when making a decision, said the Taoiseach.

“It simply came to our notice then. The Level 3 restrictions and restrictions on family visits we introduced worked and then the Level 5 restrictions worked…

“It simply came to our notice then. We definitely want to go lower. And we have another week to lower the figures further, ”said Micheál Martin.

Life could be ‘back on its feet again by the middle of next year’ and another effective vaccine developed

He said research by the Government had shown that meetings of people drinking alcohol were linked to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the autumn.

He was unwilling to say what that would mean for pubs and restaurants hoping to get an open permit next month.

However, it appears that next month will be a combination of Level 3 and Level 5 restrictions and that there may be softer restrictions as it gets closer to Christmas itself.

Tomorrow ‘s Government meeting will discuss how to relax the Level 5 restrictions that are due to expire next week.

The three leaders of the coalition parties will meet tonight to discuss the situation and a meeting with the National Public Health Emergency Team is also planned for tomorrow.

There will be another government meeting this week before the new arrangements to be introduced are announced on Friday.

The Taoiseach also said that the head of the task force set up to deal with vaccines, Professor Brian McGrath, had informed him that the group would be producing its first report by 11 December.

Martin said it would take a “major national effort” to distribute a vaccine.

With some restrictions on family visits likely to continue to apply next month, the Taoiseach said he understood how difficult it was for people to do so.

“The good news is that what you are doing is working. Hospitals are under control as far as ICU numbers and hospital patient numbers are concerned. We have kept our schools open, ”he said.

The Covid-19 has now been infected by more than 50,000 people in Northern Ireland.

Three others who contracted the coronary virus have also been pronounced dead.

There are 438 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 37 of them in an intensive care unit.

2,958 Covid-19 sufferers have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 2,022 people south of the border and 936 north of it.

120,775 cases of Covid1-9 have been confirmed to date, 70,711 cases in the south and 50,064 cases in the North.