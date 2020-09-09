MobileiphoneTech News

No iPhone 12 during Apple’s keynote on September 15: will it be dedicated to Apple Watch?

By Brian Adam
0
0
No iPhone 12 during Apple's keynote on September 15: will it be dedicated to Apple Watch?
No Iphone 12 During Apple's Keynote On September 15: Will

Must Read

iphone

No iPhone 12 during Apple’s keynote on September 15: will it be dedicated to Apple Watch?

Brian Adam - 0
A few hours after the announcement of the Apple keynote on September 15, the first rumors about the contents of the conference emerge. ...
Read more
Tech News

There is a very rare medical condition that makes people’s faces “half loose”

Brian Adam - 0
A case study, published in the journal Current Biology, describes a very rare medical condition of a patient who makes the faces of the...
Read more
Tech News

Amazon: Up to 500 Euros discount on 65-inch and 55-inch LG OLED CX TVs with soundbar

Brian Adam - 0
Amazon's offer on the iPhone 11 Pro is joined by other interesting promotions offered by Jeff Bezos' online store. This time we move...
Read more
Android

OPPO F17 and F17 Pro: two new mid-range with 30W load and generous RAM

Brian Adam - 0
OPPO F17 and F17 Pro: two new mid-range with 30W load and generous RAM OPPO has just made its two new mid-range terminals official: The...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

No iPhone 12 during Apple's keynote on September 15: will it be dedicated to Apple Watch?

A few hours after the announcement of the Apple keynote on September 15, the first rumors about the contents of the conference emerge. According to popular Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, iPhone 12 will not be shown during the event, as assumed by many in the previous hours.

Gurman, in a new report published on the popular news agency’s website, argues that the “Time Flies” claim of the event is a clear reference to the fact that it will be a conference almost entirely dedicated to the new generation of Apple Watch, and not the iPhone 12, which should be presented no earlier than October.

Apple, continues Gurman, is expected to show the public next week new generation of Apple Watch and low-end models, as well as an iPad Air with an edge-to-edge screen. The launch of a new, smaller HomePod and the first Apple-branded over-air headphones, which has been talked about for some time and which should arrive in stores by the end of the year.

To see the new iPhones we will have to wait a little longer, probably another month, despite the good news that has come from the production chain.

Furthermore, during the keynote, the Cupertino company should also announce the launch date of iPadOS 14 and iOS 14, as well as software updates for Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV, which as usual should arrive by the end of September.

Related Articles

Tech News

There is a very rare medical condition that makes people’s faces “half loose”

Brian Adam - 0
A case study, published in the journal Current Biology, describes a very rare medical condition of a patient who makes the faces of the...
Read more
Tech News

Amazon: Up to 500 Euros discount on 65-inch and 55-inch LG OLED CX TVs with soundbar

Brian Adam - 0
Amazon's offer on the iPhone 11 Pro is joined by other interesting promotions offered by Jeff Bezos' online store. This time we move...
Read more
Android

OPPO F17 and F17 Pro: two new mid-range with 30W load and generous RAM

Brian Adam - 0
OPPO F17 and F17 Pro: two new mid-range with 30W load and generous RAM OPPO has just made its two new mid-range terminals official: The...
Read more
Android

Samsung presents the new Odyssey G5 QLED gaming monitor with Flicker-Free

Brian Adam - 0
More announcements from the Samsung front. After the presentation of The Terrace, the Korean giant has renewed the line of Odyssey gaming monitors, with...
Read more
Health

Eating junk food could make you age faster

Brian Adam - 0
A new peer-reviewed study was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in which the authors found a link between the consumption of...
Read more
Android

Flying over the Los Angeles airport in a jetpack, touched by two airliners

Brian Adam - 0
It is incredible what happened over the weekend in the skies of Los Angeles International Airport. A boy, in fact, it was raised about...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©