No iPhone 12 during Apple’s keynote on September 15: will it be dedicated to Apple Watch?

A few hours after the announcement of the Apple keynote on September 15, the first rumors about the contents of the conference emerge. According to popular Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, iPhone 12 will not be shown during the event, as assumed by many in the previous hours.

Gurman, in a new report published on the popular news agency’s website, argues that the “Time Flies” claim of the event is a clear reference to the fact that it will be a conference almost entirely dedicated to the new generation of Apple Watch, and not the iPhone 12, which should be presented no earlier than October.

Apple, continues Gurman, is expected to show the public next week new generation of Apple Watch and low-end models, as well as an iPad Air with an edge-to-edge screen. The launch of a new, smaller HomePod and the first Apple-branded over-air headphones, which has been talked about for some time and which should arrive in stores by the end of the year.

To see the new iPhones we will have to wait a little longer, probably another month, despite the good news that has come from the production chain.

Furthermore, during the keynote, the Cupertino company should also announce the launch date of iPadOS 14 and iOS 14, as well as software updates for Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV, which as usual should arrive by the end of September.