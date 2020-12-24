No more 902, the government ends cost abuses of these pay lines

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has decided to put an end to the ‘902’ numbers, these well-known customer service telephones that cost so much to Spanish users. The Council of Ministers approved today by means of a Royal Decree-Law that modifies the ‘General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users’.

It is already prohibited to charge more for calls to 902

This measure will enter in force as soon as it is published in the BOE. There are still some doubts, which affect the use of these payment lines and the infractions and sanctions that their use may generate, it will be subject to the changes that may be introduced in its parliamentary procedure.

This new measure can be translated into a clear benefit for users, since they will be totally “free”, that is, an extra special rate will not be added to us for using these telephone numbers. In the event that we have a mobile or landline rate in which we pay for calls because we do not have minute bonuses or unlimited call packs, we will pay for those calls to a 902 at a normal call price.

Many companies chose use special pricing numbers that discouraged consumers and users in accessing customer service, and therefore in complaints and problem solving. This wall in front of the citizens particularly affected vulnerable people with the lowest income, who were left without decent customer service due to its high cost.

“This is an initiative that benefits the entire population, especially those with fewer resources,” they say from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

It is a large number of basic service company of general interest. They must have a toll free customer service phone according to law. Among them are the suppliers of water, gas, electricity, financial and insurance services, among many others.

Some companies have gone ahead and have already transferred their telephone attention to toll-free numbers. The last one was the Post Office, which yesterday announced the end of its 902 line for customer service.

A millionaire business coming to an end

East millionaire business it has moved up to 700,000,000 euros a year, a figure that the government considers extremely abusive and without justification or benefit for the user.

A study reveals that 85% of the 33 best known companies of our country resorted to the 902 numbers as a means of communication with its customers, without specifying an alternative free number. Remember that by law, all numbers 902 they should have their corresponding fixed number at no additional cost, although this correlation rarely appeared on the company’s website.