No More Heroes, Nintendo Switch analysis: the origin of Travis Touchdown

No More Heroes: Nintendo Switch review

Without prior notice, and completely unexpectedly, on October 28, 2020 they reached the eShop from Nintendo switch so much No more heroes as No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle, two of the most important works of the creative Goichi Suda, aka Suda51. They are not ports without more, but they are remasters with all of the law. In this analysis from No more heroes for Nintendo switch We will focus on how this conversion has been carried out, although here you can read our review of the original, from Wii, which our colleague Enrique García wrote at the time.

No More Heroes, Nintendo Switch review – A quite drinkable remastering

As we have discussed in the introductory paragraph, In this analysis we will focus on the conversion made to Nintendo Switch, both in the how has it adapted at the technical and performance level this video game, as in the control.

As many of you will know by now, No More Heroes was one of the most popular titles on Nintendo Wii. Travis touchdown, its protagonist, knew how to conquer the hearts of the players with his powerful personality, and his bizarre adventures (basically he is an otaku who won a laser katana to Star Wars, and after that he embarks on a career as a hit man) and a very badass and punk sense of humor did the rest.

In No More Heroes we face all kinds of enemies

In this remastering of Nintendo Switch we find that the game runs at 1080p in dock mode, and at 720p in handheld mode. Textures have been improved for this new resolution, and we did not perceive sawtooth problems in excess. Performance appears to be the same in dock and laptop modes; the rate of images per second, or framerate, ranges between 50 and 60 FPS continuously in different situations, such as exploring Santa Destroy —the place where No More Heroes is set—, when fighting against a multitude of enemies, or in scenes generated with the video game engine itself. In more specific instances, crashes are more serious, although they are not usually at times that affect our gaming experience, such as during sequences, or just when stunning enemies and preparing them for execution.

The interface has also been, effectively, adapted to Nintendo Switch. HUD elements that in the original referred to Wii, here now refer to the corresponding buttons and sticks on the Switch. And speaking of the transition between platforms, motion control using the Switch’s accelerometers is very similar to the Wii, so that the gaming experience is tremendously similar. Surely the most nostalgic will appreciate this. If for some reason we want to play in the traditional way, we have the option to deactivate the motion control —Whose use is replaced by button presses, no more—, although we will miss much of the experience.

With the movement control activated, we must move the JoyCons towards the indicated direction to execute the enemies

We remind you that we are before a hack ‘n slash which also has some open world exploration, and various minigames with which to earn money and kill time. In all these different types of gameplay we can use motion control without any problem, and with a fidelity of the detection of our blows to the air with the JoyCons quite decent.

Continuing with control, the peculiar system that it uses means that we cannot play this game in the portable mode of Switch without further ado; at most we can leave the screen of the game console in a stable place while we hit left and right controls in the air with the JoyCons. It is something that we do not consider as positive or negative, but it is necessary to highlight.

We can explore Santa Destroy on our powerful motorcycle, the Schpeltiger

The visual aesthetic of the original has played in its favor in this remastering.: by opting for the cel-shading, the passage of the years does not weigh as much as it could have happened to him if he had used a more realistic aesthetic. Enemies “putty” sin of being clones of each other and little varied, but the rest of the characters relevant to the plot have designs as powerful as their own personalities.

Otherwise, we are facing not only a very good adaptation of No More Heroes, but also the best way to play it at the time of writing this review. It is true that After the original title was released on Nintendo Wii, it was released on other platforms such as PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360 (yes, the Xbox 360 version did not come out of Japan), although these ports did not perform as well as the Switch on a technical level.

This remastering of No More Heroes for Nintendo Switch does not have any type of censorship

And this not to mention the issue of censorship; No More Heroes was released in several different versions, designed for different audiences and territories; the Nintendo Switch version does not have any type of censorship. In this way, we will see blood flow by hectoliters of the enemies we dispatch without mercy decapitating them or cutting them in half of a slice. In a way, we can safely say that this totally and completely censorship-free version is the one that best conforms to the author’s original vision, Goichi Suda. One of his hallmarks is precisely the excessive violence that many of his titles display.

In short, we are facing a title that, if at the time it was one of the great Wii essentials, on Nintendo Switch it is claimed as a pleasant surprise and its best possible version (As always, considering the hardware it runs on). As always with this type of product and relaunch, It will not bring anything new to players who already own the original, although it is a golden opportunity for those who could not play No More Heroes at the time.

No More Heroes is packed with memorable moments and fights

Author’s note: We have used audit tools to check the performance of this title and draw the conclusions that we offer you.

THE BEST The artistic section means that the years have not passed through it

The remastering fixes almost make it a “new” game for Switch

The controller has been seamlessly adapted to the Switch JoyCons WORST The frame rate is not stable

Some minor translation errors

CONCLUSION No More Heroes came by surprise to Nintendo Switch … and what a surprise! What was one of the most important, impressive and impressive titles on the Wii has arrived on Switch so that players have a new opportunity to enjoy its beginnings. We are facing the remastering of a very good video game, although it is not for all audiences; keep in mind the limitations of the original hardware, and the story it is intended to tell, and how. Some limitations, such as how empty the game world is, are explained by deliberate design decisions, being a deconstruction of open world games.